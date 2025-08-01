Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Reliance Infrastructure Limited has denied allegations of fund diversion and said it has informed stock exchanges that it had publicly disclosed the company's financial statements.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned industrialist Anil Ambani for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged Rs 17,000-crore loan fraud case, official sources said on Friday.

Also Read | Indian Embassy in Dublin Issues Advisory Amid Reported Rise in Attacks on Indians in Ireland, Urges Nationals To Stay Vigilant.

Anil Ambani has been directed to appear before investigators at the ED headquarters in New Delhi on August 5 in connection with the probe pertaining to suspected financial irregularities and possible violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The move comes almost a week after the ED launched a massive search operation at 35 premises, 50 companies and over 25 persons linked to a money laundering case against Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAGA) Companies.

"The Company wishes to clarify regarding today's media article pertaining to over 10 year old matter as regards alleged diversion of Rs. 10,000 crore to an undisclosed related party, when the exposure as per the disclosures in the Company's financial statements is only Rs. 6,500 crore," Reliance Infrastructure said in their stock exchange filing.

Also Read | DPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Delhi Premier League Season Two.

In the statement, Reliance Infrastructure said it had publicly disclosed this matter on February 9, 2025, which is nearly 6 months ago.

Reliance Infrastructure Limited had a net exposure of Rs. 6,500 crore which was duly disclosed in its financial statements since 4 years, the statement continued.

"Reliance Infrastructure diligently pursued recovery of its dues in this matter. Through mandatory mediation proceedings conducted by a retired Supreme Court Judge and the mediation award filed before the Hon'ble Bombay High Court, Reliance Infrastructure arrived at a settlement to recover its 100% exposure of Rs. 6,500 crore."

It reiterated that Anil Ambani is not on the Board of Reliance Infrastructure since more than 3 years -- March 2022. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)