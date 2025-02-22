Guwahati, (Assam) [India], February 22 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday expressed his happiness over the inauguration of the new bottling plant of Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) and said that it will provide employment to 1,300 youth of the state.

Reliance's new Campa and Beverages Bottling Plant in Guwahati will produce its popular beverage portfolio, including Campa Cola, Campa Orange, Campa Lemon, and Power Up among others.

Assam CM Sarma in a social media post on X said that the RCPL's plant will provide employment to 1,300 youth of the state.

"Campa Cola! The name brings back golden memories especially for 80s & 90s kids.Well @RIL_Updates has brought this beverage back to the market & guess what? It will be manufactured right here in Assam. Inaugurated the plant which will give employment to 1,300 youths of Assam," the Assam CM added in the post.

The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) arm of Reliance Industries Limited has strengthened the presence of Campa's portfolio in Northeast India with the inauguration of a new bottling plant in Guwahati, Assam.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday officially opened the facility, which was developed in partnership with local partner Jericho, highlighting its contribution to the industrial and economic growth of the area, the company said in a release.

Spanning over 6 lakh sq. ft., the plant is among the largest beverage manufacturing units in the region. It boasts an initial production capacity of over 10 crore litres for carbonated soft drinks (CSD) and nearly 18 crore litres for packaged drinking water, ensuring ample supply for growing consumer demand.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister said, "Common people can purchase Campa's products at a very affordable price. That is one of the big advantages with Campa Cola. While they are giving at an affordable price, they are not compromising with the quality, which is at par with other global standards."

He added, "I believe that this brand will grow from strength to strength and will have an opportunity to expand more. I wish all the best to Reliance Consumer Products Limited, as well as to Jericho. Let this journey be a very successful one and create lot of job opportunities for the people of Assam. And let this journey also reflect that an Indian brand can compete with a global brand."

The plant will manufacture RCPL's popular beverage portfolio, including Campa Cola, Campa Orange, Campa Lemon, Power Up, and packaged drinking water under the Independence and Sure Water brands.

Primarily catering to consumer demand across Assam, Northeast India, and North Bengal, the facility also has the capability to supply other markets based on demand.

With an optimized SKU mix, the plant ensures a diverse range of beverages and pack sizes to meet varied consumer preferences.

With this expansion, RCPL reaffirms its commitment to providing high-quality beverages to Indian consumers while strengthening its foothold in the Northeast, the company said in a release. The Guwahati plant is a testament to RCPL's vision of leveraging indigenous production capabilities to deliver world-class products, it added. (ANI)

