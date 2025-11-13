Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): ReNew Energy Global Plc, a major decarbonisation solutions company, today announced that it will invest Rs 60,000 crore (USD 6.7 billion) in Andhra Pradesh to set up multiple green energy projects in the state, taking its total fresh investment in the state to Rs 82,000 crore (USD 9.3 billion).

The ReNew has already committed Rs 22,000 crore (approximately USD 2.5 billion) to the state in May 2025 to set up one of India's largest hybrid renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh, the company stated in a release.

In four separate MoUs signed on Thursday with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board in the presence of the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh, the minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, the Company announced plans to invest in establishing a 6 GW PV ingot-wafer plant, a 2 GW pumped hydro project, a 300 KTPA green ammonia facility and 5 GW of hybrid projects, including wind-solar and solar-BESS initiatives, in the state.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, the CM Naidu said, "Andhra Pradesh is committed to emerging as a national leader in renewable energy, and partners like ReNew play a crucial role in advancing this vision. ReNew's continued investments reinforce the confidence that global industry leaders have in the state's policies, infrastructure, and talent. This collaboration will accelerate clean energy deployment, attract high-quality jobs, and contribute meaningfully to sustainable and inclusive growth for the people of the state".

Speaking on the announcement, Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, ReNew said, "ReNew has a long-standing presence in Andhra Pradesh and with this expansion, we are bringing a fully integrated clean energy value chain to the state of Andhra Pradesh, from wafer to large-scale renewable projects and storage deployment. This will strengthen domestic supply chains, create high-quality, skilled jobs, and advance India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. We appreciate the leadership and clear policy direction of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, which makes the state a natural partner in accelerating India's energy transition and sustainable economic growth."

In May 2025, ReNew had announced an investment of Rs 22,000 crore (~USD 2.5 billion) to set up one of India's largest hybrid renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district. With a generation capacity of around 2.8 GW, including 1.8 GWp solar and 1 GW wind, and a battery energy storage system (BESS) of 2 GWh, this will be one of the largest renewable energy projects at a single location in India.

ReNew already has an operating portfolio of 717 MW of operational wind capacity and 60 MW of solar capacity spread over 10 sites in Andhra Pradesh. The Company is dedicated to promoting clean energy-led growth in the state, and with the latest announcement, it will generate over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs as it works in tandem with the Government of Andhra Pradesh towards the state's target of generating 78.5 GW of solar, 35 GW of wind power capacity, and 25 GWh of battery energy storage. (ANI)

