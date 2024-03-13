PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Dr. Uma Rele, the esteemed Principal of Nalanda Nritya Kala Mahavidyalaya, Mumbai, has been conferred with the prestigious Maharashtra Gaurav Award. The honour was bestowed upon her by Maharashtra Industrial Minister Uday Sawant and Minister Deepak Vasant Kesarkar in recognition of her invaluable contributions to the realm of Indian classical dance, particularly Bharata Natyam.

Dr. Uma Rele's journey in the world of dance is marked by dedication, excellence, and unwavering passion. After completing her B.A. Hons. in Economics & Political Science, her love for Bharata Natyam drew her to Nalanda Nritya Kala Mahavidyalaya, where she pursued her Masters with distinction. In 2001, she achieved another milestone by completing her doctoral research on 'Nayikas, heroines of Indian Classical Dance', showcasing her profound understanding and expertise in the field.

An accomplished performer, theoretician, and guru, Dr. Uma Rele's influence transcends geographical boundaries. She has nurtured countless students in India and abroad, conducting workshops and adjudicating dance exams in various countries including Doha, Mauritius, and the United States. Her performances with her troupe at prestigious platforms like the Khajuraho Dance Festival and Rajgir Mahotsav have captivated audiences. She is a sought after Teacher - Choreographer and Nattuvanaar and has conceptualised several dance dramas of high acclaim garnering immense appreciation.

Central to Dr. Uma Rele's philosophy is the belief that classical dance mastery is attainable through proper training and genuine interest. She emphasizes the importance of nurturing a passion for classical dance rather than imposing it upon today's generation. Her commitment to nurturing young talent knows no bounds, as she remains ever-ready to support and encourage aspiring dancers.

As the torchbearer of new reforms in academic curriculum at Nalanda Nritya Kala Mahavidyalaya, Dr. Uma Rele has played a pivotal role in elevating Indian classical dance to the same pedestal as other academic disciplines at the University of Mumbai level.

The Maharashtra Gaurav Award recognizes Dr. Uma Rele's remarkable achievements, profound knowledge, and tireless dedication to the preservation and promotion of Indian classical dance heritage. Her contributions continue to inspire generations of dancers, scholars, and enthusiasts alike.

