Renowned Overseas Education Expert Asslam Shaikh Says We Need to Think Beyond the U.S.

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: In a candid assessment of the evolving global education landscape, Asslam Shaikh, founder of Aliff Overseas Pvt. Ltd. and a veteran with over a decade in the overseas education sector, urges Indian students and families to broaden their horizons beyond the United States. Citing recent visa hurdles imposed by the Trump administration, Shaikh emphasizes that while the U.S. has long been a beacon for international scholars, the time is ripe to explore abundant opportunities in Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and beyond.

Aliff, a trailblazer in facilitating international study programs, has empowered thousands of students--many from economically disadvantaged backgrounds--to pursue world-class education abroad. Shaikh's deep insights into global markets reveal a stark shift: "The U.S. market, once generously welcoming, is now grappling with stringent visa policies that have left even the most qualified candidates in limbo," he notes. "Students with impeccable academic records, robust financial backing, and clean documentation are facing unprecedented refusals. This isn't just a setback for individuals; it's a wake-up call for the entire education fraternity."

The challenges trace back to policy changes under the recent Trump administration, which have tightened scrutiny of student visas. What was once a straightforward pathway--complete with post-study work opportunities and pathways to permanent residency--has become a labyrinth of uncertainty. "We've seen heartbreaking instances where dreams are deferred, not due to merit, but due to bureaucracy," Shaikh adds. "Yet history shows us that no single destination dominates forever. The UK faced similar ebbs and flows, only to rebound with more inclusive policies. The U.S. will likely follow suit, but in the interim we must seize the moment to diversify."

Asslam Shaikh's message is one of empowerment and strategic foresight. Rather than fixating on U.S. barriers, he advocates pivoting to nations hungry for skilled talent and innovative minds. Leading the charge is Germany, where a booming economy demands professionals in engineering, IT, and other STEM fields. With tuition-free public universities and robust industry partnerships, Germany offers not just education, but a direct pipeline to employment. "They have an insatiable appetite for global expertise," Shaikh explains. "Indian students can thrive here, blending academic rigor with practical immersion."

Close contenders include France, Ireland, and Hungary, which are actively courting international students with scholarships, English-taught programs, and post-graduation work visas. France's prestigious grandes ecoles and Ireland's tech hubs provide fertile ground for career launches. Turning to North America, Canada stands out as a perennial favorite, projecting a need for 1.5 million skilled immigrants over the next five years. "Canada isn't just open--it's invested in newcomers," Shaikh says. "Study permits are streamlined, and pathways to citizenship are clear, making it an ideal launchpad for long-term success."

For those seeking affordability and quality, the Asia-Pacific region shines brightly. New Zealand boasts eight universities ranked in the global top 500--rivalling India's elite IITs--while keeping costs manageable. "Why chase prestige at a premium when you can access it affordably?" Shaikh challenges. Australia offers a vibrant multicultural environment with strong employability outcomes, and emerging hubs like Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and the UAE are ramping up student intake through generous funding and specialized programs in business, technology, and healthcare.

Shaikh's vision extends inward as well. "Instead of lamenting U.S. politics, let's amplify our domestic strengths," he asserts. India's higher education sector is on an upward trajectory, bolstered by international collaborations. Several foreign universities are establishing campuses in India, blending global standards with local relevance and making quality education more accessible.

At Aliff, this philosophy is lived daily. The organization has pioneered scholarships and support systems to send students from underprivileged sections overseas, proving that barriers can become bridges. "Education forges professionals, but a nation's culture and ethos shape exceptional citizens," Shaikh reflects. "The U.S. is unparalleled in many ways, but it's not the only star in the sky. By evaluating these alternatives, we're not retreating--we're advancing toward a more resilient, opportunity-rich future."

As global mobility ebbs and flows, Shaikh's call to action is timely: diversify, adapt, and thrive. For students eyeing overseas dreams, the world is wider than ever.

