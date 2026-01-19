Washington DC [US], January 19 (ANI): Actor Josh Charles has admitted that he was not fully prepared for the intense reaction from fans following his abrupt exit from the legal drama The Good Wife, in which he played Will Gardner from 2009 to 2014, according to People.

In an interview, Charles reflected on his decision to leave the series, a move that culminated in his character's on-screen death in season five. While the actor was aware of the storyline in advance, he said he did not anticipate the emotional impact it would have on viewers.

"I knew it would be a surprise, but the impact and response to it was one that honestly, I wasn't fully braced for myself," the 54-year-old actor said. "You live in these bubbles and forget that there are a lot of people watching this who are invested in the show," as quoted by People.

Charles added that the experience made him appreciate the power of storytelling and character-driven narratives. "It was powerful to realise the power of that, the power of characters, of storytelling, of the investment," he said, as quoted by People.

Despite leaving the show in 2014, Charles noted that fans continue to approach him about Will Gardner's death. "People tell me, 'I just rewatched this and started sobbing again,' or 'It was like watching a friend die,'" he said, adding that while the experience is unusual, he feels proud of the work.

The Good Wife, which concluded in 2016, also starred Julianna Margulies, Matt Czuchry, Archie Panjabi, Christine Baranski, Chris Noth and Alan Cumming, according to People.

Looking back, Charles said he had no clear expectations when he joined the show, but left with immense affection for it and gratitude toward creators Robert and Michelle King. He also cited the show's demanding production schedule of around 22 episodes per season as a key reason for his departure.

In hindsight, Charles said that if the series had followed a shorter format like its spinoff, The Good Fight, he might have stayed longer. "It was the 22 episodes a year that I just couldn't do anymore," he said, according to People.

The Good Wife is currently available for streaming on Paramount+. (ANI)

