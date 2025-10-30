PNN

New Delhi [India], October 30: An inspiring example of business leadership coupled with academic excellence, a prominent business leader from Jaipur has been awarded the Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) by the Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM), Geneva, Switzerland. The recipient of this honor is known for their strong commitment to sustainable innovation in the packaging industry.

The doctoral research, conducted by Piyush Singhal, focused on the "Perception of Indian Consumers Toward Plastic and Its Alternatives." Based on data collected from hundreds of Indian consumers, the study explores the public's views on plastic packaging and eco-friendly alternatives, providing critical insights that could inform the country's shift towards more sustainable packaging practices.

Through this work, titled "Innovation in Sustainable Packaging," the researcher links business practicality with environmental consciousness, analyzing consumer behavior and policy implications. The study aims to help Indian manufacturers, retailers, and policymakers select packaging solutions that are not only environmentally sustainable but also economically and socially viable.

Reflecting on his research, Singhal emphasized, "Understanding the mindset of Indian consumers toward plastic and its green alternatives is crucial for businesses and policymakers to make informed, future-oriented decisions that will lead to a sustainable India."

With over a decade of experience in the packaging industry, Singhal has been at the forefront of promoting eco-friendly materials and responsible packaging practices at Jagannath Polymers Pvt. Ltd. The company has consistently aligned profitability with purpose, focusing on innovations that reduce environmental impact while maintaining performance and affordability.

About the Researcher

The researcher is the Chief Executive Officer of Jagannath Polymers Pvt. Ltd., a Jaipur-based company specializing in innovative packaging solutions. With over 11 years of experience in the industry, they have played a pivotal role in advancing sustainable packaging technologies in India, bridging academic research with practical applications to create a greener future for the packaging sector.

