Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18: ResoFEST 2025, the flagship cultural and educational festival of Resonance Group concluded on an inspiring note at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium. Over two days, more than 15,000 students from 35 campuses of Resonance Junior Colleges and Resonance Schools across Hyderabad and Telangana came together to celebrate talent, creativity, and holistic learning.

At the centre of ResoFEST 2025 was the presence of Justice N. V. Ramana, Former Chief Justice of India. Addressing students of Resonance Junior Colleges and Resonance Schools, he drew from his life journey to emphasise that true education is a blend of knowledge and character. While marks and ranks may shape one's present, he reminded them that integrity, compassion, and a strong moral compass ultimately define a meaningful life.

On this landmark occasion, Justice N. V. Ramana also announced the launch of 16 new campuses of Resonance Schools across Hyderabad. This significant expansion strengthens the school education ecosystem of Resonance Group and reflects their commitment to making high-quality, value-driven education accessible to a larger number of students across the Telugu states.

The fest was further elevated by the presence of distinguished leaders from academia, industry, and science.Dr. K. I. Varaprasad Reddy, Founder & Chairman of Shantha Biotechnics, highlighted the importance of values, morals, and cultural identity in education, urging students of Resonance Junior Colleges and Resonance Schools to take pride in the Telugu language as a keeper of heritage and identity.Dr. Jaiteerth R. Joshi, CEO & MD of BrahMos Aerospace, motivated students to dedicate their knowledge and skills to the nation, underscoring discipline, purpose, and responsible citizenship as true markers of success.Dr. Lavu Rathaiah, Founder & Chairman of the Vignan Group of Institutions, described the intermediate phase as one of the most crucial in a student's life, encouraging discipline, resilience, and consistent hard work.

Adding energy and a strong connection with youth, several celebrated film personalities joined the celebrations of Resonance Group. Sai Dharam Tej spoke about cherishing college life and advocating for road safety. Anil Ravipudi reflected on humility, ambition, gratitude, and patience. Nag Ashwin encouraged students to embrace a fast-changing world with creativity and courage. Sharwanand inspired students to carry happiness and fearlessness into all their pursuits. Kiran Abbavaram urged them to discover what truly makes them happy, while Mouli Tanuj Prasanth brought humour and warmth. The Premante team, Priyadarshi, Anandhi, Suma Kanakala, and Ram Prasad, added cinematic charm and optimism.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. N. Purnachandra Rao, Managing Director of Resonance Educational Institutions for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, shared that ResoFEST reflects the core belief that education must integrate academic excellence, character formation, emotional strength, and life preparedness.

Since their establishment in the Telugu states in 2018 under his leadership, Resonance Group has steadily expanded through Junior Colleges, Schools, Foundation Programs, and E-Learning divisions, empowering thousands of students with discipline, values, and social responsibility. ResoFEST 2025 stands as a testament to this vision, where Resonance Educational Institutions bring together education, inspiration, and celebration on one transformative platform.

