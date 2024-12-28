PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 28: Resonance Global establishes itself to be a premier centre of excellence, relentlessly nurturing Intermediate students with SAT, and IELTS preparations to gain an admission into globally acclaimed universities. December 26, 2024 is the most memorable day in the chronicle of the Resonance Global for having 12 students' showing impressive performance in the competitive exams SAT, and IELTS. On an international level, students of Resonance Global have made a distinctive mark in SAT and IELTS. At Resonance Global Division, the results of the SAT, and IELTS are crystal indicators of establishing a firm foothold in the international educational scenario. This level of achievement can get them into highly esteemed global universities like MIT, Harvard, Stanford, Oxford, NUS, etc.

On this joyous occasion, Purnachandra Rao, Managing Director of Resonance Educational Institutions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh expressed his heartfelt greetings. To begin with, he congratulated the students and their parents for their astounding success in a highly competitive 2024 global environment of SAT and IELTS exams. With the success of this Resonance Global Campus (inaugural batch) that began in 2023 fill us all with immense joy and confidence. And, these students shall be laying a stepping stone of inspiration to the next batches in making a global mark to fly abroad for UG/B.Tech global studies. Complimenting the students who have excelled in their first half with a humongous score is the shortest possible time though having another year to attempt, went ahead of time in creating all high scores. Steadily, students in Hyderabad are gaining awareness on undergraduate skills aptitude tests like SAT, and IELTS, Global campus has implemented a highly pioneered integrated course that could bridge up the existing gap in the Telugu speaking states.

The Managing Director released the details of the students who came out with flying colors in the SAT and IELTS 2024 and those top players to pursue undergraduate study abroad.

Top Achievers in SAT 2024:

1. Abhignya Mukka - Super Score - 1540/16002. Shaurya Sreekar K. - Super Score - 1500/16003. Advaith Siddesh G. - Score - 1430/16004. Sai Viswesh V. - Super Score - 1300/16005. Sharuthi - Score - 1310/ 16006. Abhiram Choudary K - Score - 1360/ 16007. Krishna Karthik - Score - 1340/ 16008. Ambreen - Score - 1390/ 1600

Top Achievers in IELTS 2024:

1. Abhignya Mukka - Score - 8/92. Kailash Nandan. B- Score - 8/93. Shaurya Sreekar. K - Score - 7.5/94. Ashrita. G - Score - 7.5/95. Abhiram Choudary. K- Score - 7.5/96. Yojit Doddapaneni- Score - 7.5/97. Sai Viswesh - Score - 7.5/98. Krishna Kartik - Score - 7.5/99. Siri Varshini - Score - 7.5/9

About Resonance Global Campus

Impressing students with high profile faculty and well-curated curriculum, Resonance Global Campus has ensured the best SAT and IELTS Training for Intermediate Students. Further, the global campus takes pride in guiding students to execute several important essential elements and in brief they are: Essay writings, drafting, profile building, personality test (interviews), and relevant key components that are required in top-tier universities.

In addition, Resonance Global Studies provides coaching for IIT-JEE examinations along with comprehensive academic readiness. Resonance Campus is a blend of national and international skills that is rarely found in Institutions. It is an integration of Intermediate MPC with SAT program, and IELTS program, so looking at our top results of SAT, IELTS that lays strong testimony, If you want your child to excel early, then Resonance should be the best chosen ones.

