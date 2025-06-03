PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 3: At Resonance Hyderabad, the institution achieved outstanding results, with Palla Shiva Sanketh Reddy securing All-India Rank 102 without taking the IIT foundation course during schooling.

Highlight of Achievements:

* A dedicated student of the Resonance Junior Colleges secured the All-India Rank 102 in the open category, without an IIT Foundation, a remarkable feat.

* Never before, in such circumstances, has anyone scored a high All-India Rank in Telugu-speaking states.

Accomplished Goals:

* 21 Number of students belonging to the open category and other categories of JEE Advanced 2025 have secured ranks below 1000.

* 170 students or even more are expected to seek admission in the 23 prestigious IITs across the Nation.

* Resonance Junior Colleges has contributed All-India Ranks from every campus.

Mr. Purnachandra Rao Narra, Director, Resonance Educational Institutions, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, said: An ordinary student achieving an extraordinary rank is truly inspirational for our Resonite aspirants.

According to the Director, Shiva Sanketh Reddy obtained a remarkable All-India Rank, which is the result of strong willpower, hard work, and relentless efforts, along with the right guidance, and everything is possible. He is a studious student from one of the best MPC colleges in Hyderabad, belonging to Resonance Institutions.

Resonance Hyderabad has set records and stands up to be the trendsetter in the Telugu-speaking states, and grooms every aspirant to put consistent effort, faith, and total conviction.

He further stated that behind the success of every Resonite, one can observe the commitment of the faculty and the unwavering support of the parents.

About Resonance Educational Institutions:

Establishing a legacy of 25 years, Resonance Kota has gained a huge reputation in the educational sector at the national level. Resonance is the brain-child of Mr. R.K. Verma (an alumnus of IIT Madras), and has become the most powerful transformer in transforming ordinary students into extraordinary.

Salient Features of Resonance:

* Resonance has 150+ centers across 87 cities and has trained over 1 million students.

* To date, Resonance has created 3.3 lakh students admitted into IITs, NITs, IIITs, premier technological universities, and top medical colleges.

* Steadily, Resonance has spread its educational activities in Telangana, Hyderabad, in 2018, and Resonance Hyderabad has been initiated under the ideal guidance of Mr. Purnachandra Rao Narra (IIM-Ahmedabad), the Director. Interestingly, Resonance Hyderabad is positioned in both Telugu-speaking states.

* Resonance in a short span of six years has established 30+ intermediate colleges in Hyderabad.

List of Resonance Hyderabad Students Who Secured AIR Below 1000:

Special Achievements in the Open Category:

