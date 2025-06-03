New Delhi, June 3: Google Pixel 10 series is expected to launch soon. When compared with the previous year, when Google usually unveiled its new Pixel phones in October, the company introduced the Pixel 9 series earlier than usual and announced it in August. As per reports, Google might stick to the earlier launch schedule for the Pixel 10 series as well.

The Google Pixel 10 series may come with four smartphone models. It is likely to include Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. As per a report of Android Headlines, Google is planning to launch the Pixel 10 series during its upcoming Made by Google event, scheduled for August 20, 2025. The report suggests that pre-orders for the new Pixel 10 models will begin on the same day as the announcement or on August 13. Customers who pre-order can expect shipping to start from August 28, 2025. Motorola Razr 60 Sale To Begin Tomorrow in India, Flip Phone Has 6.9-Inch Main and 3.6-Inch Cover pOLED Displays; Check Price, Sale Time, Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel 10 Series Specifications and Features

As per reports, the upcoming Pixel 10 may include blue, yellow, iris, and classic obsidian black colour options. The higher-end models like Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to come in green, sterling grey, and porcelain white colours. The Pixel 10 series is reportedly set to be powered by Google Tensor G5 chipset. Infinix GT 30 Pro Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Gaming Smartphone Launched in India by Infinix Mobile.

All models in the Pixel 10 series are expected to look quite similar to last year’s versions. Both the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are likely to feature displays of the same size, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL is tipped to offer a larger display. As per reports, the Pixel 10 Pro is rumoured to come with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As per leaks, Google may be making a major internal change by switching from Samsung's Exynos modem to a MediaTek modem.

