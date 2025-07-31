Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited will hold its forty-eighth Annual General Body meeting on August 29, 2025, at 2 pm.

"The Forty-eighth Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) of the members of the Company will be held on Friday, August 29, 2025 at 2 pm (IST) through video conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India," RIL said in a statement to the exchanges.

Also Read | Did India Declare a Financial Emergency After USD 60 Billion Market Crash Triggered by Donald Trump's Tariff? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Account.

The company said that it has fixed August 14, 2025 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

Dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM.

Also Read | PKL 2025 Schedule: Telugu Titans Face Tamil Thalaivas in Season 12 Opener on August 29, Tournament To Be Held Across Vizag, Jaipur, Delhi and Chennai (See Full List of Fixtures).

The company has fixed August 22, 2025, as the "cut-off date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM.

The AGM last year was also held on August 29.

Reliance is India's largest and most profitable private sector company. It has maintained its highest ranking among Indian corporates in the latest Global 500 list published by Fortune for the year 2025.

According to the Fortune rankings, Reliance Industries is ranked at #88 in the latest list. The Mukesh Ambani-owned conglomerate has gained 67 places in the last four years, from #155 in 2021. India has nine companies in the Fortune's Global 500 list this year - five of them from the public sector and four from the private sector

For Reliance Industries, it is now its 22nd year being a part of the Fortune Global 500 list, much longer than any other private sector company in India.

The Fortune Global 500 list ranks companies by total revenues for their respective fiscal years ended on or before March 31, 2025.

Reliance Industries closed 2024-25 with record high consolidated gross revenues of Rs 1,071,174 crore, up 7.1 per cent year-on-year, and EBITDA of Rs 183,422 crore, up 2.9 per cent year-on-year, with each of the oil-to-chemicals (O2C), oil and gas, retail and digital services businesses posting healthy growth. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)