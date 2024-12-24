VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 24: 24th December, 2024 - Step into 2025 with grandeur and excitement as Radisson Blu Hotel Chennai City Centre invites you to an unforgettable New Year's celebration. From elegant dinners to electrifying parties, we have something for everyone to make the final moments of 2024 truly spectacular!

Oasis Silver Ball NYE PartyVenue: Oasis Restaurant

Indulge in a lavish New Year's Eve dinner at Oasis Restaurant, featuring a delectable spread of culinary delights to start your celebrations on a delicious note. Celebrate in style with our grand Oasis Silver Ball NYE Party, an evening filled with great food, live music, and endless entertainment to keep you in the festive spirit.

The True Blu PartyVenue: TGKF (The Great Kabab Factory)

Honoring the talented Ustad Mohd Najmuddin Quadri, all the way from the city of Nizam Hyderabad, for making this celebration truly special! For a more intimate and flavorful celebration, join us at TGKF for The True Blu Party and savor exquisite cocktails paired with signature kababs.

NYE Brasa Exclusive PartyVenue: Brasa

Get ready to dance the night away at Brasa's Western DJ Nights, featuring pulsating beats, chic vibes, and a party atmosphere like no other.

Staycation Offers

Why stop at the party? Extend your celebrations with our exclusive staycation packages, allowing you to relax in luxury as you welcome the New Year.

Join us at Radisson Blu Hotel Chennai City Centre for a New Year's Eve filled with joy, music, and memories that will last a lifetime!

