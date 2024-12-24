New Delhi, December 24: Nothing is expected to launch its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, soon in India. The Nothing Phone 3 will come with a transparent design, which has become a hallmark of the brand. Additionally, it is anticipated to be equipped with advanced technology with the latest specifications and features.

The Nothing Phone 3 is likely to be launched in the first half of 2025 in India. The smartphone is said to come with a range of AI features. Rumours and leaks regarding the smartphone are starting to emerge, which suggests that it will likely be powered by a Snapdragon processor. The smartphone is anticipated to come with a transparent back and LED light strips. The Nothing Phone 3 price may start at around INR 50,000 in India. OnePlus Ace 5 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of Launch on December 26 in China, Crosses 3.2 Million Mark; Check Key Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the Snapdragon Elite chipset. It is rumoured to come with a storage option of 512GB using UFS 4.0 technology, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Nothing Phone 3 will likely feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and it is expected to have a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, the smartphone may deliver a touch sampling rate of 380Hz. The Phone 3 is anticipated to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and it may support HDR10+. OPPO Reno 13 Series India Launch Soon, Likely To Arrive With Butterfly Shadow Design; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The Nothing Phone 3 is anticipated to feature a 64MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 32MP ultra-wide sensor. The smartphone will likely be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, which may support 100W fast charging capability. The Phone 3 will likely run on NothingOS 3.0 OS. Apart from the standard Nothing Phone 3, there are rumours that the company might also release a Pro model. The Nothing Phone 3 Pro is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

