Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: Rio Innobev Pvt. Ltd., the homegrown beverage disruptor behind RIO Bubbly Fruit Drink and RIO BOOM Energy Drink, today announced that it has raised its first institutional fundraising of Rs10 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Atomic Capital, and other marquee investors.

* Backed by Atomic Capital and marquee investors, the beverage disruptor plans rapid scale, omnichannel growth, and aggressive brand expansion

The funding marks a pivotal milestone for the Pune-based startup as it prepares for aggressive nationwide expansion and product innovation. Currently present in over 35,000 retail stores across more than 25 cities in Maharashtra and Gujarat, Rio Innobev aims to scale to 1,00,000 outlets over the next three years while deepening its omnichannel presence with Quick Commerce platforms and modern trade networks.

Designed with the ambition to fill the gap for vibrant, youth-centric beverages in India, Rio Innobev has built a differentiated portfolio. RIO Bubbly Fruit Drink (BFD) offers exotic fruit flavours with 15% juice content, fortified with honey and Vitamin C, and 25% less sugar than most competitors. Meanwhile, RIO BOOM Energy Drink caters to young, aspirational consumers with a bold taste and energy-boosting formula, all at an accessible price point.

Rahul Sangoi, CEO and Co-Founder of Rio Innobev said, "When we started RIO, our clear mission was to create a beverage brand that reflects the energy, tastes, and aspirations of a new generation of Indian consumers. We saw a massive gap in the market for fun, flavour-forward, and affordable drinks that didn't compromise on quality. From day one, we've stayed nimble, bold, and focused on building a brand that challenges the status quo. This fundraise marks more than just capital, it is a validation of everything we have built and a springboard for where we are going. With this backing, we are doubling down on what we do best, expanding our footprint aggressively, innovating with speed, and delivering products that excite and energize. Our goal is to make RIO a household name, and this is just the beginning of that journey."

Founded in 2014, Rio Innobev has stayed EBITDA positive ever since, scaling from 5 employees to 145, and growing from 7.5 lakh units in its first year to over 15 million cans and bottles sold annually. Produced at its state-of-the-art Pune facility, the brand continues to focus on innovation, speed-to-market, and uncompromising quality.

The fresh funds will be channelled into four growth pillars: distribution expansion, brand building, product innovation, and manufacturing upgrades. The company aims to expand its portfolio across indulgence, health, and functional beverage segments, catering to evolving consumer preferences.

Apoorv Gautam, Founder of Atomic Capital, maintained, "We were immediately drawn to Rio Innobev because they've built something rare, a brand that's not only disruptive in its category but has also demonstrated strong fundamentals. They've proven they can scale without losing sight of what makes them special, sharp product-market fit, a clear brand identity, and an ambitious but disciplined execution style. This is not just a beverage company, it's a movement that taps into the cultural and lifestyle pulse of young India. The team's clarity of vision and ability to execute at scale set them apart. We believe Rio is on the verge of becoming a breakout consumer brand, and we're excited to support them in this journey."

With the Indian beverage market ripe for further disruption, Rio Innobev is poised to become a Rs500 crore brand in the next four years. Backed by seasoned investors and a clear strategy, the company is set to redefine what it means to enjoy a refreshing, homegrown drink -- with both energy and attitude. Beyond its presence in leading modern trade outlets like Dmart, Reliance Retail, 7-Eleven, Wellness Forever, and Patel Retail, as well as on quick commerce platforms such as Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Blinkit, the company plans to triple its general trade footprint and significantly deepen its reach in India's top metros and emerging mini-metros over the next three years.

Simultaneously, Rio is sharpening its focus on building a diverse portfolio across Indulgence, Health, and Functional beverage categories, responding to the evolving tastes of young Indian consumers. As part of its scale-up strategy, the company will also invest in expanding its manufacturing capabilities to ensure faster go-to-market execution, superior product quality, and strong unit economics as it prepares to compete more aggressively in both national and regional markets.

Mumbai-based Atomic Capital is an early-stage VC firm founded in 2024 by Apoorv Gautam, a veteran with 18+ years across investing, consulting, and leadership. Focused on scaling consumer and consumer-tech brands, Atomic Capital brings a hands-on approach and deep strategic expertise to its portfolio. With a operating VC playbook and a sharp focus on capital efficient growth, Atomic Capital has quickly built investor confidence, closing an oversubscribed debut INR 350Cr fund within a year of launch.

Rio Innobev Pvt. Ltd. is a Pune-based beverage company challenging legacy brands with its bold, flavour-packed offerings. Its flagship products -- RIO Bubbly Fruit Drink and RIO BOOM Energy Drink -- are crafted to deliver taste, energy, and excitement to India's young and dynamic consumers. Available across major retail, quick commerce, and e-commerce platforms, RIO is on a mission to make every moment a little more vibrant. For more information, visit https://enjoyrio.in/

Atomic Capital is a Mumbai-based early-stage venture capital firm founded in 2024 by Apoorv Gautam, an industry veteran with over 18 years of experience in investing, consulting, and strategic leadership. The firm backs ambitious founders building high-potential consumer and consumer-tech brands, combining capital with hands-on support. With a unique operating VC playbook and collaborative approach towards working with founders to unlock scale. Apoorv brings deep operating and strategic insight from his prior roles at Rivigo, McKinsey, Bain, and a leading VC fund -- positioning Atomic as a high-impact partner for early-stage growth.

