New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday wishes to Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, highlighting his consistent work in the state's development, and realising the dreams of Balasaheb Thackeray, and Anand Dhige.

"Birthday wishes to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji. He is working tirelessly towards furthering Maharashtra's development and realising the dreams of Pujya Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharamveer Anand Dighe. Praying for his long life and good health," PM Modi wrote on X.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also wished his deputy.

"Heartiest birthday greetings to Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde ji! Wishing you a long life and good health!", he wrote on X.

On the occasion of Shinde's birthday, Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe organised a cloth donation drive for new mothers and children at J.J. Hospital.

"The birthday of Maharashtra's beloved Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President, Eknath Shinde, is not merely a political event but an occasion that embodies humanity and social responsibility. In this spirit, taking advantage of the occasion of his birthday, a heartwarming cloth donation initiative for new mothers and newborn infants was held at Mumbai's Sir J.J. Hospital," Gorhe posted on X.

During this initiative, Gorhe took stock of the hospital's facilities and amenities. She stated that positive follow-up will be undertaken at the government level on all proposals submitted by the J.J. administration, and a meeting will be held in the upcoming session under the guidance of Shinde. Additionally, Gorhe herself will make special efforts for the renovation of the hospital's wards.

Eknath Shinde was born on February 9, 1964. Starting his political career in the 1980's he met Shiv Sena leader Dharamveer Anand Dighe, who mentored the young SHinde and introduced him to the party's grassroots work in Thane.

Shinde's first political position was in Thane Municipal Corporation as a Corporator, being the leader of the House from 1997-2002.

Between 2004-2019, he was elected in the Maharashtra Assembly, serving four consecutive terms. From 2019-2022, he assumed charge as a cabinet minister in the government, with Public Health, Urban Development Public Works portfolios being assigned to him, and also being the acting home minister for the state for a month in 2019.

Between 2022 and 2024 Shinde served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. After a Mahayuti victory in the recent Assembly polls, Shinde became the Deputy Chief Minister under the leader of Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI)

