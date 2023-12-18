Business News | Roadies Gym Unveils Its Fitness Haven in Kamla Nagar, New Delhi, with Star-Studded Launch and Influencer Presence

Roadies Gym Unveils its Fitness Haven in Kamla Nagar, New Delhi, with Star-Studded Launch and Influencer Presence

New Delhi [India], December 18: Roadies Gym, an exciting venture by India's iconic adventure reality show 'Roadies,' has officially launched its first gym in Kamla Nagar, New Delhi, today. This marks a significant step for the franchise as it enters the health and fitness domain, bringing the legacy of inspiration, adventure, and determination to a new platform.

During the press event, Prince Narula, a renowned actor, shared his thoughts with the media, emphasizing the impact that the Roadies franchise has had on motivating the youth of India towards embracing a healthier lifestyle.

Joining forces for this ambitious endeavor are Viacom18 Consumer Products and Avaeta Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. This strategic partnership aims to revolutionize the fitness landscape by establishing Roadies Gym as a beacon of innovation and excellence.

"Roadies Gym is set to redefine the fitness experience," shared Neeraj Singhal, CMD of Avaeta Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. & Co-founder of Roadies Gyms. "Introducing an innovative vision, including advanced equipment, an exciting task zone, and wholesome meals, the establishment features a tranquil stream area and a team of skilled trainers, all focused on empowering members to achieve their fitness ambitions."

"We are thrilled to announce the official launch of Roadies Gym in Kamla Nagar, Delhi, providing a one-of-a-kind experience for Roadies fans. We are excited to be the franchise owners of the 1st Roadies Gym and would like to thank Team Avaeta Healthcare, the master licensee of Roadies Gyms, for giving us this opportunity," emphasized Vandana Chhillar, Franchise Owner, Roadies Gym Kamla Nagar, New Delhi.

Adding an extra layer of excitement to the event, fitness influencers undertook thrilling tasks under the guidance of mentor Prince Narula. These tasks aimed to showcase Roadies' Signature Fitness Programs, infusing the launch with dynamic energy and excitement. The event was further electrified by a high-energy Zumba dance performance, complementing the presence of prominent fitness influencers and Prince Narula.

Among the distinguished figures in attendance, Gunjita Singhal, Director of Avaeta Healthcare Pvt Ltd., graced the platform and discussed the steadfast backing provided to their franchisees. Singhal underscored that, in addition to delivering exceptional facilities, Roadies Gym is committed to furnishing operational, marketing, and sales assistance. These elements are set to play a crucial role in securing triumph for every business partnered under the franchise.

