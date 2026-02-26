Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): After a theatrical run, Agastya Nanda's war drama 'Ikkis' has now kick-started its ott journey.

The film, directed by ace filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, is now streaming on Prime Video.

'Ikkis' is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Vivaan Shah, Simar Bhatia, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. It was released on January 1, 2026.

After watching the film, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and penned a heartfelt note, praising his grandson Agastya.

Revisiting some rare memories from the time when Agastya was born to watching him on the big screen, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Emotions flow.. As do they tonight when you witness the grandson excel in IKKIS .. the time when his Mother, Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains .. his birth .. holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue .. to the time when he grew a bit and holding him in my arms, and he fiddles with my beard .. to his growth .. to the final personal decision of his to be an actor, and tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film."

Hailing Agastya's performance in the film, Big B described how he showcased an "unfiltered honesty" while portraying Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

"When he is in the frame you only watch him .. and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema.. And the film flawless in its presentation... its writing... its Direction...And when it ends... the eyes filled with tears of joy and pride... unable to speak out... In silence. The silence that belongs to me.. my understanding.. no other," he concluded. (ANI)

