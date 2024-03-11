PRNewswire

Singapore, March 11: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the regional availability of its CUBIC product line. CUBIC specializes in IEC-61439 compliant modular enclosure systems for the construction of power and electrical panels.

The CUBIC product line serves fast-growing industries such as renewable energy, mining, data centers, chemical, Food and Beverage and infrastructure. It was previously available in a limited capacity in some Asian markets but will now be widely available across the region.

The manufacturing sector is actively embracing smart transformation to progress towards a more sustainable future. A stable and reliable electrical power management system plays a crucial role in optimizing manufacturing processes and paving the way for safer, more sustainable, smart manufacturing environments.

Conventional switchboards with fixed metal enclosures often integrate circuit breakers and electrical connection components within the same panelboard, where circuits are not entirely independent. During adjustments or maintenance of the switchboard, engineers risk interference with electrified circuits. This compromises safety and can lead to potential production line stoppages.

"CUBIC's modular switchboards can help enterprises transition from conventional power systems to a safer, more sustainable and intelligent future," said Eric Wo Asia Pacific MCC Business Manager at Rockwell Automation.

"The majority of industrial companies are still using traditional fixed switchboards. However, as global sustainability awareness rises these companies increasingly need to utilize IEC compliant intelligent power solutions. CUBIC's modular switchboard system can help these companies to become more productive, improve employee safety, reduce downtime and better meet emerging global expectations for sustainable manufacturing."

Switchboards and MCC are designed to defend equipment connected to a power supply from the threat of electrical overload. They help control, protect, and isolate power systems. Modularity and standardization helps improve performance and safety in a number of ways. Some key features and benefits include:

* With a standardized modular design, the panel size and configuration can dynamically adjust to fit the available factory space. Compared to traditional switchboard panels, this approach can significantly save assembly time. Additionally, CUBIC's patented multi-flexible copper busbars (CU-Flex) allow for connectivity in irregularly placed cabinet positions, enabling more flexible electrical configurations along production lines.

* Operators can utilize CUBIC's pull-out automatic power-off feature to conduct individual panel maintenance, thereby maintaining operational efficiency on the production line. Traditional panels require users to power off all circuits before undergoing maintenance. This process can often take an hour or more for simple maintenance. However, with CUBIC, Rockwell customers have reported time savings of up to 95% on maintenance time reducing downtime from hours to minutes.

* Adhering to the IEC 61439 Form1-4b standard, CUBIC prioritizes the safety of both operators and equipment, helping to comply with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals concerning sustainable production and consumption patterns.

* CUBIC's flat-pack packaging significantly reduces the space required for transportation and assembly at the factory. Its tool-free assembly feature accelerates setup time, reduces the amount of packaging materials required, reduces transport costs and takes up less space on the factory floor. All of which contribute to reducing the product's carbon footprint.

* CUBIC's Galaxy visualization design software solution includes a 3D full-angle view feature to conduct comprehensive panel design and verification prior to build and installation.

During a digital transformation project, compliance, cost of implementation, and time of establishment are common considerations for a manufacturer. By utilizing the flexible modular CUBIC switchboard system, factories can start with implementing the power system before gradually adding other more complex areas. It can be a first step towards establishing a more sustainable and secure production environment.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About CUBIC

CUBIC was founded in 1973 based on a unique idea of a modular system for the construction of electrical panels. This idea has since the early start developed CUBIC into a global and recognized partner within electromechanics and with a product range that comprises any type of enclosure. CUBIC's solutions are used in industry, in mining and in airports.

