Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer celebrates her birthday on March 11. Besides the acting front, she has also been making waves on the red carpet with her stunning fashion choices. The talented actress never fails to impress with her bold and unique style. Her looks are always a perfect blend of elegance and edginess, and she knows how to pull off any outfit with confidence. Jodie's fashion choices are a reflection of her personality, and she is not afraid to take risks when it comes to experimenting with different looks. Her red carpet looks are a testament to that. Nicki Minaj Birthday: Check Out Her Boldest Red Carpet Looks!

Jodie has a knack for choosing dresses that flatter her figure and accentuate her assets. She is a master at accessorising, and her jewellery choices always complement her outfits perfectly. Her hair and makeup are always on point, and she knows how to strike a balance between bold and subtle. One thing that sets Jodie apart from other celebrities is her ability to nail different styles. She can effortlessly blend classic and contemporary looks, and her red carpet-outfits are always a perfect representation of this. To elaborate more on her style file, let's check out a few of her best red-carpet appearances from recent times. Amanda Seyfried Birthday: Best Red Carpet Appearances of the 'Mank' Actress.

Bold in Black

Jodie Comer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Strictly Formal

Jodie Comer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Jodie Comer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Love the Hue

Jodie Comer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's Chic

Jodie Comer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Flower Power

Jodie Comer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Jodie Comer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Jodie Comer!

