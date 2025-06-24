NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 24: Rodic Consultants, a leading engineering and digital infrastructure consulting company, marked its 25th Foundation Day with grandeur and enthusiasm, reflecting on two and a half decades of innovation, resilience, and growth. With participation from employees across all project sites, regional offices, and headquarters, the day was a vibrant tableau of Rodic's collective spirit and achievements.

On this landmark occasion, Rodic unveiled Rodic Digital, its dedicated digital solutions arm further enhancing the company's ongoing digital transformation journey. Rodic Digital emerges as an industry-first solution in the infrastructure space, seamlessly blending strategic advisory with cutting-edge digital technologies to transform project delivery. It is designed to bridge the gap between strategic planning and flawless execution, enabling real-time, data-driven decision-making across projects. From AI-powered project monitoring to predictive analytics and SaaS-enabled platforms, Rodic Digital is set to redefine how infrastructure is delivered faster, smarter, and with measurable impact.

Mr. Raj Kumar, CMD, Rodic Consultants said, "Digital transformation is not about chasing trends; it's about staying ahead of them. In an era where data drives decisions and technology define competitive advantage, remaining conventional is not an option. At Rodic, we recognised early that to lead in infrastructure and consultancy, we must evolve with greater precision. With Rodic Digital, we are embedding intelligence, speed, and precision into every project we touch. It's about turning vision into action, and action into measurable impact."

Another significant moment was the launch of Rodic Raxidi Coffee Estate. Nestled in one of India's oldest heritage plantations Sakleshpur, Karnataka, this estate is a tribute to timeless legacy, serenity, and natural splendour. Much like everything Rodic does with passion, purpose, and pursuit of excellence, this estate is rooted in calm yet driven by vision.

"Rodic Raxidi is more than a coffee estate, it is an experience woven into the heart of nature," added Mr. Raj Kumar, CMD, Rodic Consultants. It is a place to pause, to breathe, to belong. Like Rodic, the estate reflects our commitment to building a legacy not only for today, but for generations to come, added Mr. Raj Kumar, CMD, Rodic Consultants.

A proud moment during the celebrations was the unveiling of 'Echoes of Rodic,' a special coffee table book honouring the people who have been an integral part of Rodic's journey. This book captures the stories, commitment, and milestones of employees who have stood by the company over the years, shaping its growth with dedication and belief. Fittingly, the oldest members of the Rodic family came together to cut the celebratory cake, a powerful reminder that while technologies evolve and projects expand, it is people who remain at the heart of everything we do.

The celebrations began with inspiring addresses from Rodic's senior leadership. Each message reflected the relentless passion, the power of teamwork, and the unwavering pursuit of excellence that have defined Rodic's journey. From building a trusted team to delivering nation-shaping projects, these stories set the tone for an even bolder, purpose-driven future.

The day also celebrated the people behind Rodic's success. The Rewards and Recognition Ceremony, including the prestigious Chairman's Award and Sports Star Awards, honoured individuals for their exceptional contributions. The air was filled with excitement as music, dance, and performances by Rodic employees showcased the diversity and talent within the organization.

Founded in the year 2000, Rodic Consultants stands as a leading engineering consultancy in India, renowned for its innovative solutions covering diverse infrastructure projects across sectors such as Highways, Bridges & Tunnels, Power & Energy, Railways & Metros, Urban, Water & Hydropower and Tech Innovations. With a strong pan-India presence supported by 38 offices and over 170 successful projects to its credit, Rodic Consultants demonstrates its capacity to manage and execute complex projects. Employing over 2000 dedicated professionals, Rodic Consultants is committed to transforming infrastructure development through cutting-edge technologies. By integrating advanced technologies, the company ensures precise and efficient project execution, for data driven decision making.

For more information, visit www.rodicconsultants.com.

