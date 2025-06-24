Cupertino, June 24: Apple has released its new iOS 26 Beta 2 update for all compatible iPhones, offering new features and upgrades and fixing some issues. The latest iOS 26 Beta 2 update will be available to the final users via OTA (over-the-air) update later this year. Apple unveiled the iOS 26 beta 1 update, which shows the 'Liquid Glass' interface, new icons, and various other design changes. It was announced after the Apple WWDC25 event.

Apple iOS 26 Beta 2 update brings several new things to the table, such as a new toggle to adjust the blur when showing Control Centre, enhanced legibility and several other key fixes, such as booting issues with iPhone 16 models after installing iOS 26 Beta 1 update. Perplexity Finance Rolls Out ‘Timeline View of Recent Event’ That Caused Price Movements of Company or Assets; Check More Details.

iOS 26 Beta 2 Update New Features, Changes and Fixes

The latest Beta 2 update of iOS 26 includes improvement in the blur behind the Control Centre. Many users reported this issue in the Beta 1 update featuring Liquid Glass UI. They complained about the decreased legibility of the panel. Some users could not read them when they applied a lighter tone. In the latest iOS 26 Beta 2 update, iPhone users can control the blur levels and decrease and access the Reduce Transparency option for better readability.

The latest iOS update has introduced new Apple Music widgets like Live Radio and a search widget for finding songs from the iPhone's Lock Screen. The tech giant has added subtle changes, such as an updated description for Low Power Mode. iOS 26 Beta 2 renamed Transcribe Calls to "Save Call Transcripts". Apple has also rolled out changes in its Wallet App in its Beta 2 update. The app fully supports order tracking. WhatsApp Status Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working To Add Stickers, Emojis and Music on Text Status Update for Android Users.

Apple's iOS 26 Beta 2 offers a new option that allows Siri to scan the Mail App and find emails from merchants related to orders. Other changes include updated Low Power Mode description, adding an 'Alt 1' ringtone and introducing an Accessibility section. The iOS update included a new replacement for the '+' in the tab management view of Safari.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2025 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).