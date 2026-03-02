NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 2: Rotary Club of Chennai Legends, in association with Rotary International District 3234 organised "Gift of Mobility," a special initiative to distribute 225 free bicycles along with helmets to girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds studying in Classes 8 to 12 across various government and government-aided schools in the city.

Also Read | Israel-Iran War: What Are Airlines Offering If Your Flight Is Cancelled?.

Rtn. Anirudha Roychowdhury, Past Director of Rotary International, attended the event as the Chief Guest, while AKS. Rtn. Vinod Saraogi, District Governor of RI District 3234, participated as the Guest of Honour. The occasion was also graced by Rtn. Ravi Sundaresan, District Governor Nominee (2028-29), RI District 3234; Rtn. Dr. Latha Rajendran, Chair - DEI 2025-26, RI District 3234; Rtn. Dr. Kumar Rajendran, Project Chair, Rotary Club of Chennai Legends; and Rtn. Dr. M. Durga, Chair - CSR, Rotary Club of Chennai Legends.

Prior to the bicycle distribution, Rotary Club of Chennai Legends conducted a road safety awareness programme for the beneficiaries in association with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. The bicycles distributed were high-quality models manufactured by a leading Indian brand and specially designed for girls.

Also Read | Trisha Krishnan's Speech on Her Bond With Thalapathy Vijay at 'Leo' Success Meet Goes Viral Amid Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce Buzz (Watch Video).

Meridian Global Ventures Private Limited extended support for the initiative through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding, while participating Rotary Clubs also contributed towards the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Rtn Dr. Kumar Rajendran said: "The Gift of Mobility is both important and empowering for these girls. It enables them to travel to and from school independently, without having to rely on others, thus ensuring continuity of education and safety. Along with the bicycles, we conducted a hands-on road safety programme to ensure that they ride safely and confidently. We are grateful to fellow Rotary Clubs and Meridian Global Ventures for their support. We will continue to donate bicycles every year in the future."

He further added that Rotary Club of Chennai Legends identified deserving girl students. It may be noted that Rotary Club of Chennai Legends has been actively supporting livelihood initiatives by donating sewing machines to deserving women and providing free tailoring training at its vocational training centre.

For more details: cl@ri3234.org.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)