BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Seagram's Royal Stag BoomBox returns for its third edition, blending Bollywood's iconic melodies with contemporary hip-hop beats. With this season being produced by Mirchi, the immersive music festival showcased its upcoming lineup at an exclusive media preview in Mumbai on January 14th, 2025. This unique cultural fusion continues to redefine the intersection of traditional and modern Indian music, embodying the brand's 'Living it Large' philosophy.

Also Read | Cardano's 1500% Surge Is Coming, but This Best Crypto Presale Will Outperform It in Record Time.

Music has been a key consumer engagement pillar for the brand. Royal Stag BoomBox audaciously brings together Bollywood's timeless melodies with hip-hop's raw energy, creating the original sound of today's generation, Generation Large. The festival's unique format creates a distinct sound that resonates with today's youth - a tribe that makes rather than follows trends.

The festival will tour across four major youth centers - Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurugram and Guwahati - featuring headline musical acts alongside cutting-edge interactive experiences. The previous 2 editions drew close to 1 Lac attendees across cities and generated 200 Mn+ views across digital platforms. Attendees can engage with art installations, AR/VR technology as well as AI-powered personalization. In addition to this, there will be performances by celebrated local artists.

Also Read | US Inauguration Day 2025: Full Schedule of Donald Trump Including Oath Ceremony Time in India.

This year, the platform has also tied up with Ampverse DMI Pulse, the cutting-edge marketing agency who will bring in the gaming experience for the 1st time to Seagram's Royal Stag BoomBox. Leveraging their expertise in identifying youth trends and the intersection of gaming and entertainment, a lineup of top gaming influencers has been curated, who resonate with audiences in each city. These Influencers will take part in an exhilarating EAFC 24 gaming showdown, bringing high-energy face-offs to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram. The event will feature showdowns, intense gameplay, lively banter, and real-time crowd interactions, creating an immersive experience that seamlessly blends gaming, music, and live entertainment.

Complementing the live events, the property will also produce a series of in-studio collaborations, creating original tracks that blend melodic and hip-hop elements, to be released as singles with accompanying videos across digital platforms.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development at Pernod Ricard India said, "The universal language of music, especially in live experiences, has this remarkable power to unite people and create moments of pure magic. Royal Stag continues to celebrate music as its key youth passion pillar. Now, as we unveil the third edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, the platform is set to elevate the experience with an exciting new soundscape, blending the melodies of Bollywood with the pulsating beats of Hip-Hop, along with art and cultural experiences, truly exemplifying the brand philosophy of Living It Large."

Speaking about the third edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, Ajay Gupte, CEO-South Asia, Wavemaker said, "Royal Stag has always championed music as a core passion point for today's youth. In this 3rd edition of Royal Stag Boombox, we are amplifying our 'Live It Large' philosophy. The overwhelming success of previous iterations proved we are tapping into something truly special. Expect an even more dynamic experience, a truly electrifying fusion of Bollywood's emotive melodies and the raw energy of hip-hop. Get ready for a power-packed lineup that will redefine music festivals."

Yatish Mehrishi, CEO of ENIL said "Royal Stag BoomBox is all about bringing people together through the magic of music--it's where innovation meets culture, and tradition blends seamlessly with modern vibes. At ENIL, we're excited to collaborate on something so special that celebrates diversity and creates unforgettable moments. This edition is a step forward in raising the bar, delivering energy, joy, and memories that music lovers across the country will treasure for a lifetime."

Charlie Baillie, CEO and Co-Founder, Ampverse Group said, "We're excited to partner with Seagram's Royal Stag BoomBox for its third edition, bringing gaming into the heart of this amazing cultural celebration. Gaming is such a big part of how today's youth connect and express themselves, and with insights from PULSE, we've seen just how much gaming, music, and entertainment overlap in shaping youth culture. This collaboration lets us create something truly special, a gaming showdown that combines intense gameplay, fun banter, and real crowd energy. At Ampverse DMI Pulse, we're proud to help reimagine live events and be part of a platform that speaks directly to Generation Large."

Music director and singer Amit Trivedi shared, "Royal Stag BoomBox is a beautiful celebration of music - raw, authentic, and straight from the heart. For me, it's about sharing stories through melodies and connecting with people on a deeper level. I feel truly grateful to be a part of this platform and can't wait to create some memorable moments together with the audience."

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik said, "Music has always been my way of connecting with people, no matter where they're from and what language they speak. Performing for Royal Stag BoomBox across the country last year was an unforgettable experience - the energy from the crowds in every city was truly electric. I got to meet amazing people, experience different cultures, and see firsthand how music brings everyone together. I can't wait to create even more magical moments with audiences this time around as I perform in multiple cities across India."

Singer Neeti Mohan shared, "Music has always been a universal language that connects people together. This platform is a fantastic space for artists to not just perform but also connect deeply with fans. I'm looking forward to creating an evening full of soulful melodies, dance-worthy beats, and unforgettable memories!"

Singer Nikhita Gandhi added, "Personally for me, Royal Stag BoomBox has always been about experimenting and breaking boundaries through music. Whether it's fusing genres or delivering an electrifying live performance, this platform allows us to push creative limits. I'm thrilled to be part of this year's lineup and share my journey through music with such an incredible audience."

Eminent Hip-Hop artist Raftaar shared, "Royal Stag BoomBox is where the beats hit hard, and the vibes are always on point. For me, it's about more than just rapping - it's about taking the crowd on an energetic and emotional ride. I'm bringing my A-game this year and can't wait to set the stage ablaze with high-octane music and raw energy!"

Artist Ikka expressed, "What makes Royal Stag Boom Box special is how it lets every artist showcase their unique sound and vibe. I'm excited to bring my signature desi hip-hop style to the stage and create a musical experience that resonates with the crowd. It's going to be all about real stories, killer beats, and unforgettable moments!"

DJ Yogii said, "Royal Stag Boom Box is all about making the crowd move and feel alive through music. As a DJ, my goal is to blend beats and genres to create an electrifying atmosphere. I'm stoked to bring my high-energy set this year and turn the event into one big, unforgettable party!"

Gaming YouTuber ShreeMan LegenD expressed, "As a gamer and creator, I am very excited to collaborate with Ampverse DMI Pulse for this incredible opportunity and be a part of Royal Stag BoomBox. The live gaming face-offs at Royal Stag BoomBox add a thrilling dimension to the experience, and I can't wait to bring the gaming community's energy to the stage. It's initiatives like these that showcase the future of youth-focused entertainment."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)