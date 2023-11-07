Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 7 (ANI): Income Tax department has seized Rs 29 crores in cash from the premises linked to Tamil Nadu Public Works and Highways Department Minister EV Velu and his associates, officials told ANI after they searched several premises for the fifth straight day through Tuesday.

"Today is the 5th day of search and (it is) still underway at Tamil Nadu Minister and his associates and this cash seizure may increase," they said

Also Read | Diwali 2023 Decoration Ideas: From Flower Decoration to Fancy Lanterns, Beautiful Ways To Decorate the House for Deepavali Festival.

Officials said that many incriminating documents have also been seized.

Officials added that Rs 22 crore has been seized from the premises linked to Minister Velu and the search has yielded incriminating materials and documents which showed "crores" of tax evasion.

Also Read | Al-Duhail vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming Online, AFC Champions League 2023-24: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels To Watch Football Match in India.

According to the sources, searches are still underway at the offices of two leading builders in Chennai -- Appaswamy Real Estate and Casagrand Builder Pvt Ltd -- which resulted in the seizure of Rs 7 crore.

The income tax department had also started searches on Friday at Minister Velu's son residence in Thiruvannamalai and his Arunai Medical College and Hospital in Thiruvannamalai in a possible tax evasion case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)