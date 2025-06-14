New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Real estate firm RSP Developers will invest Rs 600 crore in built-to-suit (BTS) and institutional space in Gurugram, "strategically" aimed at assisting large Indian and foreign firms in establishing training and R&D facilities across India, providing end-to-end solutions for their real estate needs.

The company aims to create over Rs 1,000 crore in new asset value with this new additional investment commitment of Rs 600 crore over the next 2-3 years.

"Our upcoming planned investments are strategically aimed at assisting large Indian and foreign firms in establishing training and R&D facilities across India, providing end-to-end solutions for their real estate needs," said Satya Priya Yadav, Co-Founder and Group CEO, RSP Developers.

The developer has a portfolio exceeding Rs 2,000 crore in delivered projects and an active development pipeline of over 1.5 million square feet across strategic locations.

Commenting on the strategy behind the move, RSP Developers' Group CEO further added that the rising trend for biophilic environments, privacy within the office for the employees, recharge areas, and ideation areas as well as excellent interactive areas for formal and informal interactions, is evolving into a necessity, which pushes the company to provide infrastructure, grabbing the opportunities in Gurugram.

"Our experience in built-to-suit (BTS) customised spaces and willingness to cater to such clients adds to our team's expertise. We are well ensconced to deliver quality projects with specific and unique requirements for global clients," he added.

Founded in 1996, RSP Developers has emerged as a major player in Built-to-Suit (BTS) and institutional real estate.

The company has developed nearly 12 acres of a state-of-the-art hub intended to be exclusively dedicated to corporate innovation, R&D and training, which is now leased by the BMW Group and Air India - resulting in a one-of-a-kind training hub in the world.

The company will focus on areas that include R&D and Training Hubs in NCR, Wellness-oriented campuses with low-density, green architecture, students' accommodations for a new generation of urban learners, Innovation labs and co-learning zones, EV-ready infrastructure and net-zero campuses.

RSP is also making strides in renewable energy, with a 10 MW solar power project underway in Haryana, scalable to 50 MW. It aligns with the firm's sustainability-first ethos, embedded into each stage of design and delivery. (ANI)

