Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers individuals the chance to carry out a free CIBIL score check to track their creditworthiness. CIBIL score is the credit score assigned by TransUnion CIBIL, one of India's most popular credit information companies. One can access one's free CIBIL score on the platform by providing the following details:

- Name, date of birth, and mobile number

- Employment type - salaried or self-employed

- Email address

- Pincode

- PAN card number

CIBIL scores range from 300 to 900 and are based on one's credit history and repayment behaviour. A score of 750 and above is considered ideal as it assures lenders of an individual's reliability and helps one to qualify for credit facilities with ease. For instance, a score of 769 can boost one's personal loan eligibility and help access financing at nominal interest rates. Knowing one's CIBIL score is important as it helps one understand their credit readiness and take steps to improve it, if necessary, before applying for a loan or a credit card. Bajaj Markets makes this process easier as it also gives individuals a chance to get their credit information report. By going through the credit report, one can understand the reasons behind a low or high CIBIL score. The advantages of checking CIBIL score on Bajaj Markets include:

- Easy and secure digital process

- Instant and free access to CIBIL score and credit report

- Insights into financial performance

- No effect on CIBIL score

- Authentic data as the facility is powered by TransUnion CIBIL

Interested individuals can run a free CIBIL score check on the Bajaj Markets website or app in seconds. Simultaneously, the platform gives one access to a wide range of financial products and services from top lending institutions, including loans and credit cards as well as investments and insurance.

