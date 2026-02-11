VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 11: In a one-of-a-kind cross-category collaboration, sports brand PUMA India, dating app Bumble and HYROX have launched a bold new dating format for India's singles this Valentine's Day. Building on the PUMA x Bumble partnership in India since 2024, which curated many successful community sporting experiences, PUMA now ropes in its global partner HYROX into the mix - amplifying an already high-energy culture of movement, connection and shared participation

Set to be held on February 14 at Phoenix Marketcity in Bengaluru, the PUMA x Bumble x HYROX event is bringing together fitness-curious singles aged between 21-35 years, for a high-decibel, beginner-friendly HYROX followed by a social mixer designed to keep conversations flowing well beyond the finish line. The bespoke mini HYROX challenge will blend short runs with functional workout stations, making the format accessible, inclusive and fun. Under the skilled lens of the three power brands, the venue will transform into a differentiated social playground. The day-long event is based on the simple idea: Break a sweat first, Break the ice after.

For PUMA India, this collaboration reinforces the sports brand's long-standing approach of creating unique properties with sport as a powerful culture medium. HYROX is also rapidly gaining momentum in India with participation growing 2X event-to-event, reflecting the appetite for a dynamic collaboration.

In addition, Bumble's research on dating behaviors in India highlights that nearly half of the singles today actively seek fitness or wellness activities as part of their dating life, with a majority finding sporty-first dates appealing.

Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing, PUMA India, said "At PUMA we have always believed in the power of sport to forge meaningful connections. Continuing our approach of creating innovative culture-led platforms through sport, we are excited to leverage our existing partnerships with both HYROX and Bumble respectively, to bring a unique format of engaging singles this Valentine's Day. Expect fun, fitness and matching wavelengths."

Bumble's Chief Marketing Officer, Neela Pal, said: "We're seeing a clear desire for real, meaningful connections when people meet in real life. Shared interests are often where those connections start, and fitness in particular creates easy common ground. Through our partnership with PUMA and HYROX, we're excited to support singles in India in meeting others who share their passion for fitness in a way that feels natural, confident and pressure-free."

Deepak Raj, Country Head, HYROX India, added, "What makes HYROX special in India is the community that grows with every event. People seek fitness experiences that connect them, not just workouts that exhaust them. Our partnership with PUMA India and Bumble helps bring that spirit of shared effort to a wider audience through a fun, beginner-friendly HYROX mini-challenge. It is about creating genuine connections through movement, because shared effort is often the best ice-breaker."

Sports brand PUMA is the official apparel and footwear partner for all HYROX races worldwide. Under the multi-year deal, PUMA works closely with the HYROX team to build the sport in India and develops HYROX range of apparel and footwear. PUMA India & Bumble teamed up in 2024 and have since created multiple experiences that matter, inspiring social connections through sport and running.

