Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Located in the heart of South Mumbai - Prabhadevi, Rustomjee Crown is suitable for buyers looking for super-premium homes in that part of the city.

The project that recorded a significant percentage of sales across South Mumbai & has further strengthened its position as a highly sought-after property. Demanding a premium rate of Rs.72,829 per sq. ft. (source: Zapkey), this project is among the premium offerings by Rustomjee.

Spread across 5.75 acres, Rustomjee Crown offers three high-rise towers with lavish 3, 4 & 5 bedroom residences.

While the Eden Residences overlook the lush green landscape, the Oceanscape Residences offer serene views of the Arabian Sea as they rise as high as 68 floors. With over 60 amenities spread over 2.5 acres of landscaped podium namely a solitude forest, a viewing deck, an all-weather pool, a lagoon pool, a leisure pool, a floating lounge and many more, one would find it hard to step out from their home.

This festive season, Rustomjee Crown has introduced an opportunity called The Limited Period Plan wherein one has to pay just 20 per cent of the apartment value to book a residence.

The remaining payment has been spaced out from the date of the first payment till receipt of Occupation Certificate of the property. Talking about the recent sales and new offerings, Rakesh Setia - Chief Sales Officer, Rustomjee said, "Rustomjee Crown redefines luxury. From the views of the Arabian sea to access to 60+ amenities, this project has everything that a discerning buyer needs. The Limited Period Plan, will surely be a boon to buyers across the spectrum."

Situated in Prabhadevi, a quiet, upscale Southern neighbourhood of Mumbai, Rustomjee Crown is located in proximity to the high street retail destinations, fine dining restaurants and business districts.

Projected to be handed over in 2023-24, Rustomjee Crown is emerging as a highly sought-after project in Prabhadevi.

