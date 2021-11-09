New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/ATK): Ashwin Salunke, Channel head and Executive Producer at RVCJ Media has recently announced that they want to provide opportunities to new and upcoming talents.

They are open to new stories, scripts, shows, sketches, etc. RVCJ Media, under Ashwin's leadership, has produced over 200 YouTube videos, more than 30 ad films and 4 web series.

Moreover, he and his team have made promotional videos to promote movies such as 'Harry Met Sejal', 'Guest in London', 'Shivay', and so on. After years of experience, now guides people with his technical and creative knowledge and expertise.

Although the Entertainment Industry is vast and many resources have been introduced, newcomers scarcely make it to the top. It is way more tough to enter the entertainment industry. However, Ashwin Salunke's announcement has come as a relief and opportunity for many.

Producer Ashwin has taken the initiative to work with newcomers because he believes that many people are unable to showcase their talent because of a lack of opportunities. So, he has proclaimed that RVCJ Media is accepting scripts and stories for newcomers as long as it is an engaging and intriguing plot with a minimum budget.

He wants to give the new talents a deserving chance. They have already been working with some new writers, directors, artists, etc. The newcomers do not have to have the pressure of experience as they are looking for talents. He states that this opportunity will open a new portal for talented people, and they will be able to thrive in the entertainment space.

The motive behind Ashwin's announcement stems from his own journey. He used to show people movies in the theatre and sell tickets but is now producing shows and series. He says that he started the journey alone and did not have any knowledge of how things worked in the industry. While facing trials and tribulations, he gathered a team of new people he did not know personally and started his journey from there.

He understands the difficulties of making a successful career among the ocean of talents. The process is time-consuming and can be dejecting. He wants to ease the process for people by providing them with opportunities that can help turn their passion into a profession.

Ashwin Salunke wants to turn the RVCJ Media into a platform that caters to the needs of new talents by providing them a space to establish themselves and grow their careers.

