NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29: The Ryan Group of Schools, one of India's most trusted and expansive K-12 education networks, marked a significant milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony for four new campuses in Bengaluru. The event was inaugurated by Dr. A.F. Pinto, Founder-Chairman, and Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO of the Ryan Group, in the presence of dignitaries, educators, local partners, and members of the Ryan community.

Also Read | From Salman Khan in 'Maine Pyar Kiya' to Aneet Padda in 'Saiyaara' - 11 Bollywood Stars Who Struck Gold With Their Second Movie.

The new campuses are coming up in East, South, South West and West regions of Bengaluru. Ryan Group is investing in Bengaluru's future by expanding access to quality, values-driven education in the city's rapidly growing neighborhoods. The upcoming campuses will cumulatively be spread across 6 lakh square feet and would accommodate 2,000 students each, offering state-of-the-art infrastructure, digital learning environments, and space for co-curricular and sports excellence.

Dr. A.F. Pinto, Chairman Ryan Group of Institutions said, "Bengaluru is a vibrant and growing city that deserves schools which do more than just educate--they must inspire. At Ryan, we believe in giving children a strong foundation rooted in values, and the wings to fly high with purpose. These schools are a gift to the next generation--a place where they will grow into responsible, confident citizens of tomorrow."

Also Read | Vice President Election 2025: EC Publishes Booklet for Public Awareness on Vice Presidential Poll.

This phase of expansion comes as part of Ryan's growth plan in the city. It already runs 10 schools that came up in the last 25 years. These campuses in Bengaluru represent not just growth, but a long-term commitment to shaping responsible citizens through education that balances knowledge with character, leadership with empathy, and innovation with compassion.

With a strong belief of every child deserving holistic education, the campuses will boast centers of learning where academics, skills, character, and creativity will go hand in hand.

Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO of Ryan Group of Institutions said, "These campuses are more than buildings--they reflect our vision for education that inspires imagination, builds ambition, and nurtures holistic growth. We want children to feel excited about learning, to discover who they are, and to dream without limits. As we expand our presence in Bengaluru, we remain committed to keeping quality education accessible and meaningful for every child."

With over 150 institutions across 40+ cities, the Ryan Group of Schools has been at the forefront of reimagining education in India. Led by Academicians, the group is now entering a bold new phase, as it plans to open over 100 new schools across India and abroad over the next decade, bringing its future-ready, values-led learning to more communities.

Established in 1976, the Ryan Group of Institutions is one of India's largest and most respected networks of K-12 schools, committed to delivering holistic, values-based education. With over 150 institutions across 40+ cities, 20 States in India and abroad, the Group has been at the forefront of redefining school education through academic excellence, innovative learning environments, and a focus on character-building. Ryan schools empower students with 21st-century skills, leadership development, and a global outlook, while nurturing imagination, integrity, and inclusivity. The Group's vision is to make quality education accessible and impactful--shaping responsible citizens and future-ready leaders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)