Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mumbai proudly launched 'Humraahi' - a pioneering Neuro Support Group aimed at providing holistic care and support for individuals living with neurological disorders and their caregivers. The initiative addresses the critical gap in neurological and psychiatric care while helping break the stigma around conditions like Alzheimer's, Epilepsy, Dementia, Parkinson's Disease, and Stroke.

The event hosted at S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mumbai, brought together patients, caregivers, medical experts, and the community for an interactive session, offering therapeutic activities such as art and music therapy, expert guidance, and peer support. Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan inaugurated the event, lending visibility to the cause.

Dr Kaustubh Mahajan, Director - Neurology, S.L. Raheja Hospital Mahim - A Fortis Associate said, "Neurological disorders often co-exist with psychiatric conditions, which can make the journey extremely challenging for patients and families. Humraahi is not just a support group--it is a companion for patients and caregivers alike, providing guidance, community, and access to comprehensive care in a safe, empathetic environment."

Arbaaz Khan, Bollywood Actor & Producer, commented, "This initiative is deeply personal for me. Being part of Humraahi today was truly inspiring. Meeting the patients and their caregivers, seeing their courage and resilience, and understanding the importance of such holistic support reinforced how critical awareness & community initiatives are. It made me realise the importance of early support, awareness, and holistic care. S.L. Raheja Hospital is not just providing medical care, it's creating a community of hope. I am proud to be associated with the medical team here in this journey."

Dr Kunal Punamiya, CEO - S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate said, "At S.L. Raheja Hospital, we understand that healing isn't just about treating the illness--it's also about caring for the mind, body, and heart. 'Humraahi', an initiative deeply personal for us, brings together neurology and mental health, and aims to break the stigma and build a community that walks this journey together."

To ensure accessibility, patients and caregivers from other hospitals and care homes across Mumbai can join the Humraahi Neuro Support Group for free by scanning this QR code. This allows participants to register easily, participate in sessions, and access resources and expert guidance without barriers.

With one neurologist per million people in India, the launch of 'Humraahi' is a step towards bridging the neurorehabilitation gap, offering emotional, social, and clinical support to a community that has historically lacked structured guidance. Caregivers, who are often the primary decision-makers, also gain access to resources, peer networks, and expert insights to better support their loved ones.

