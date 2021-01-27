New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/Digpu): "The Most Admired Global Indians 2020" was launched virtually on 9th January 2021 by Unified Brainz as a gesture to celebrate 2nd anniversary of its international magazine - Passion Vista.

The spectacular event witnessed not only powerful personalities but also leading visionaries from around the globe who are crack jacks of their field.

An artists' work says a million words without them actually saying anything. S Ravi Varman is an artist who uses his proficiency with handling the camera to express what the audience should see. The man, who started as an office boy, became a photographer and finally an assistant cinematographer.

He shot his first movie as a cinematographer in 2000. Since then, Ravi has been unstoppable in the industry with thirty-four films to his credit where he worked with top Indian directors in multiple languages.

Ravi comes from a background where using the word "struggle" to describe his past would be an understatement. Having lost his parents even before he turned a teenager, he had to fend for life's basic necessities by living off the streets and working as a waiter.

A silhouette of his mother's image in a photograph drew Ravi closer to his unknown passion of capturing memories that live longer than a person does. After losing his mother, he made up his mind to make a camera the source of his profession.

An artist creates images that connect with one's deepest emotions. There came a time when Ravi's skills were put to test. While the world was shooting movies with high-end and multiple cameras, he had to use a 16mm blowup. But with research and the determination to showcase things even in such settings with the availability of only natural light, Ravi made it work. It was such a success that the famous director-producer Martin Karmitz watched the film and said, "One of the best films I saw in 16mm blowup."

A true illustrator on camera, Ravi compares his work to nature. Much like nature, where there is no consistency. Sometimes we see mountains, sometimes the fog, and sometimes, a clear sparkling sky. Similarly, his work is also the same, wherein he gets to showcase the different realities and feelings of life.

"I love the sunlight; I en-joy the rain, the greenery and the dry land. It started to give me the light that I wanted, and it poured rain when I needed. I immerse myself into nature and become one with it," he said, talking about his cinematographic style.

"When I open my eyes wherever I see light it speaks to me, even with my eyes closed I can see the light in the darkness although when I am sound asleep the light brings me a fairy tale, when I look through the viewfinder with one closed eye, I see my mother's poverty and with the eye which is in viewfinder I try to bring her dream world," he added.

In 2002, the France Film Festival bestowed upon Ravi his first international recognition as the Best Cinematographer in EME 3rd Continents Award. Besides this, he is al-so a recipient of several other prestigious awards like the Filmfare, IIFA, and state awards, to name a few. The year 2013 was one where applauds rained upon Ravi for his film Goliyon ki Raasleela, Ram Leela and Barfi. He is also the winner of the Tamil Na-du State Film Award for Best Cinematographer.

Passion Vista recognized his achievements and honored him with the title The Most Admired Global Indian 2020.

Everything that Ravi learned, he learned by himself, be it cinematography or the fluency to speak in the English language. All he did was engrossed himself in reading relevant magazines and watching Hollywood films. "Since I learned it the hard way, and when I became a cinematographer budget, money or equipment was never a hindrance to my vision."

When it comes to giving the world of readers a message, Ravi happily asks people to "love yourself." He says "women are wonderful! During my struggling times, I had my mother pave a way for me and then I had my wife show me a path. I feel blessed to have such glorious women in my life".

