Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and Surat-based Jayesh Desai, Chairman of the esteemed Rajhans Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning realty, confectionery, entertainment, hospitality, e-commerce, and textiles, have come together to create a gated community of Super Luxury Villa Townships - Rajhans Evana. The inaugural Rajhans Evana, promising an unparalleled living experience, is set to blossom opposite Novotel on Khopoli Pali Road.

This meticulously planned enclave of 415 villas bears the unmistakable stamp of Tendulkar's discerning taste, with his influence woven through over 70 curated lifestyle amenities curated lifestyle amenities along with experiences designed to enrich the lives of every family member residing at Rajhans Evana.

Sachin Tendulkar said, "Rajhans Evana is more than just an address; it is a personally curated lifestyle experience that draws from my travels across the globe and understanding of refined living. My vision is for a place where families can create lasting memories as they find true peace in perfect harmony with nature. I am excited to partner with the Rajhans Group to bring this dream to life."

Jayesh Desai, Chairman of Rajhans Group said, "My friendship with Sachin spans years, and it is an honour to collaborate with him in realising his extraordinary vision for luxury living. Our first Rajhans Evana is taking shape in the serene landscape of Khopoli Pali Road, designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life and seek an exclusive, tranquil retreat. We are committed to expanding the Rajhans Evana brand to other prime locations across India, creating a legacy of exceptional Super Luxury Communities."

