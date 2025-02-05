Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, best known for her role in Meteor Garden, has passed away at the age of 48. According to reports, her sister, Dee Hsu, confirmed the tragic news, stating that Barbie succumbed to pneumonia after falling ill during a family trip to Japan. The actress had a history of epilepsy and heart disease and had been hospitalised in the past due to seizures. Her sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the industry and among her fans. Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Known for Her Role in ‘Meteor Garden’, Dies at 48.

Barbie Hsu’s Untimely Death

Reports suggest that Barbie Hsu developed pneumonia after contracting influenza during the Lunar New Year holiday. However, speculation is now circulating about a possible connection between her flu and her friends, Blackie Chen and Christine Fan. According to Dimsum Daily, Christine had previously shared on social media that her twin sons and father were battling Type A influenza. Just days later, she and her husband attended a wedding where they were seen posing with Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu. The couple reportedly attended politician Wang Weizhong’s daughter Gui Ning’s wedding.

Christine Fan’s Post About Her Sons’ Health

The timeline of events has led to intense online discussions, with netizens accusing Blackie Chen and Christine Fan of being irresponsible for attending public gatherings while possibly being contagious. The controversy has fuelled debates about health precautions and personal responsibility during illness. Barbie Hsu’s husband expressed his deep sorrow in a statement to Ilgan Sports, saying, ‘I am not okay’. He also addressed rumours circulating online, firmly rejecting claims that her passing was ‘fake news’. He stated, ‘It is not fake news’, urging people to be mindful and respectful in this difficult time. Lee Joo Sil, ‘Squid Game 2’ Actress, Dies Due to Prolonged Battle With Breast Cancer at 80.

Barbie Hsu’s Relationships

Barbie Hsu’s love life had its share of ups and downs over the years. She first dated Blackie Chen for seven years, starting in high school. Later, she was in a relationship with DJ Koo, aka Koo Jun-yup, from 1998 to 2000, but they parted ways due to Koo’s agency imposing a dating ban. In 2001, she began dating actor Lan Cheng-lung, and they were together until 2005. After that, she was in a relationship with actor Vic Chou for two years, which ended in early 2008. On November 16, 2010, Barbie married Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei in Beijing, and the couple had two children together. However, their marriage ended in divorce on November 22, 2021, amid reports of infidelity and political differences regarding Taiwan. Following her divorce, Barbie reconnected with her former love, DJ Koo. The two rekindled their relationship, and on March 8, 2022, they announced their marriage.

