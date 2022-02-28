New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/SRV): Sagger World Holidays, one of the prominent names in the tours and travel industry, has completed two decades providing quality service to tourists. The onset of Covid-19 disrupted the tourism business severely. Once the restrictions were relaxed and normal operations were restored, Sagger World Holidays resumed operations to provide hassle-free service to tourists.

When it comes to serving their consumers, Sagger World Holidays believes in going above and beyond. Apart from the world-class services already provided to their customers, the agency has also introduced an exclusive loyalty programme that provides customers with travel points and other benefits in exchange for using certain services.

Sagger World Holidays is built on the foundation of transparency, honesty, and great service. Their exclusive services include custom tour packages, hotel booking, domestic and international flight booking, visa assistance, cruises and promotions. All terms and conditions of their services are easily comprehensible. By thoroughly explaining every detail of policies, fees, cancellation, and refund procedures, the travel agency leaves no room for doubt or issues to arise later.

Based out of Ludhiana, Punjab, Sagger World Holidays has emerged as one of the most distinguished travel advisory firms providing an all-round experience for business or leisure travels and events.

The inspirational success story of this company can be traced way back to the year 2000, when Apjit K Saggar, realized the enormous potential of the travel industry in terms of holiday packages. He founded Sagger World Holidays and pioneered arrangement of holiday packages in Ludhiana. The company is now handled and owned by his son Rupjeet Saggar and he makes sure that he goes with the lessons his father taught to him to sustain in a great way in Business.

Apjit Saggar said, "With passion, dedication, and thorough knowledge of travel, we believe in exploring all possibilities to create an unforgettable travel experience for our clients. We have a clear understanding of the emerging needs and the changing landscape of the domestic and international travel industry. The journey so far has been amazing for the company."

A round-the-clock customer assistance proves their reliability. The agency is committed to its mission of crafting memorable travel experiences.

"We are different from other travel advisory firms because of our great trained staff with solid experience in the travel industry. Adding to that is the special and competitive pricing offered, which is what makes us different. Our express assistance has kept the customers coming back for more", he further added.

Planning a vacation with Sagger World Holidays is an experience in itself. From initial booking to back home, the executives maintain constant contact with travellers to ensure that the entire journey is hassle-free.

Innovating at every step has helped the travel agency stand out and keep up with the trends of the travel industry. One of the strongest companies in Punjab, working with international tourism offices and luxury chain of hotels, Sagger World Holidays serves over 3000 customers annually. Acclaimed by various international tourism boards and prominent international hotel chains and airlines, this one-stop travel agency continues to serve numerous customers and stand out for its excellence.

To know more visit: https://saggerways.com/

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)