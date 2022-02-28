Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the man who had once again been trending on social media after his goal against Athletic Club in La Liga 2021-22 match at the Camp Nou. The former Arsenal forward not only scored a goal for the Catalans but also shattered records for himself. His iconic somersault celebrations also went viral on social media. Surely this might be yet another heartache that the forward will send to his former team Arsenal. Talking about the match, Aubameyang was the first one to score a goal and took the team to 1-0 at the 37th minute of the match. Barcelona vs Athletic Club, Match Result: Catalans Cruise to a 4-0 Win in La Liga 2021-22 Match.

No goals were scored by either team until the 73rd minute and then within the next three minutes, Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay scored goals and took the team to a 4-0 win. Barcelona had the ball 72 per cent of the time and the rest 28 was held by the visiting team. Needless to say, Barcelona outplayed their opponent in all the aspects of the match. With this, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scripted a few records too. Check them out below

He scored his fifth goal for Barcelona in the last three games.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first African La Liga player to score in three consecutive games in all competitions

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's celebration

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 5 goals in his last three games for Barcelona 🎯 pic.twitter.com/etSMAesEHW — BangBet Kenya (@BangbetKE) February 28, 2022

Barcelona is now placed on number four of the La Liga 2021-22 points table with 45 points in their kitty. Real Madrid continues to lead the points table with 60 points.

