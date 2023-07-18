GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 18: Sakra World Hospital today announced the launch of the "Comprehensive Facial Palsy Care Centre”, in the presence of Yuichi Nagano, MD, Sakra World Hospital, and Chief Guest Prof. Dr. B.G. Tilak, the former director of the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics."

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United, Club Friendly 2023 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Football Match Live Telecast On TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

This Comprehensive Facial Palsy Care Centre will combine state-of-the-art technology with a group of highly qualified surgeons, including Dr Rajendra Gujjalanavar, the highly regarded Senior Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon at Sakra World Hospital, and speech therapists, clinical psychologists, and physiotherapists. This facility guarantees customised methods made to meet specific needs.

The centre will offer a diverse range of aesthetic treatments for the face, breasts, and body. Additionally, it will provide specialized procedures like genital rejuvenation, hair transplantation, craniofacial corrections, lymphatic surgery, brachial plexus surgery, gender reassignment surgery, diabetic foot deformity correction, and hand surgery.

Also Read | National Moon Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Commemorates Neil Armstrong’s Landing on the Moon.

Yuichi Nagano, MD, Sakra World Hospital, said "We are delighted to extend our commitment to launch "Comprehensive Facial Palsy Care Centre" and go the extra mile for our patients. With a dedicated team of experts, state-of-the-art technology, and time-tested techniques, this centre will be devoted in delivering exceptional care. Our focus is on ensuring safe procedures and achieving natural, stunning results that surpass expectations. Our capacity to offer individualised and life-changing healthcare experiences is something we are really proud of."

Dr Rajendra Gujjalanavar, Senior Consultant & HOD - Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, said, "Here we'll implement a revolutionary technique known as Highly Selective Neurotization or Super Selective Neurotization to address facial palsy, which will utilize advanced super microsurgical principles to precisely reconnect the damaged facial muscles, allowing for targeted and precise innervation. By restoring the functionality of these affected muscles, our treatment will aim to facilitate the recovery of natural facial movement and expression. We also, offer free functioning muscle transfer for restoring natural smile and advanced surgical treatment for restoration of eye closure.”

Prof. Dr B.G. Tilak, the former director of the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics, remarked, "The launch of the 'Comprehensive Facial Palsy Care Centre' at Sakra World Hospital reflects their unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive and specialized care to patients. With the integration of cutting-edge technology and a highly proficient team of surgeons and allied healthcare professionals, this center will undoubtedly revolutionize the treatment outcomes and significantly improve the quality of life for individuals affected by facial palsy."

Sakra World Hospital is a 350-bed hospital, providing healthcare across all specialties such as Neuro Sciences, Cardiac Sciences, Orthopedics, Women and Child Health, Digestive and Hepatobiliary Sciences, Renal Sciences, Emergency and Trauma Care. There are 12 integrated modular operation theatres (OTs) with cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technologies like OR integration solution that features video input recording, saving and displaying from a range of sources like surgical camera, peripheral camera and MIS camera.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC). ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)