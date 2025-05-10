PNN

New Delhi [India], May 10: As the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) continues to build a dynamic ecosystem of visionaries and change agents, Saloni Jain's addition as an investor marks another stride forward.

Joining a league of esteemed industry leaders and cultural icons like Ravi Jaipuria, Gaurav Dalmia, Vinod Dugar, Manju Yagnik, Sonali Dugar and Bollywood legends, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar, her involvement underscores FEF's commitment to merging capital with conscience igniting innovation not just in fashion, but in the social fabric of India.

Meticulously building an unparalleled collection of luxury, particularly in jewellery, she's carved out a distinctive name for herself, reflecting her true essence in the companies she leads. She is the founder of Vinayak Jewels Foundation and the director of Vinayak Products Pvt. Ltd., Vinayak Products Pvt. Ltd. and Innovate Hub Prime Estate LLP.

Born into a legacy of entrepreneurship, Saloni Jain combined her strong business lineage with a formal management education and has played an integral role in Vinayak Jewels' growth and evolution over the past two decades. With a deep commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and excellence, her leadership has helped transform the brand into one of the fastest-growing jewellery manufacturers in the country, crafting timeless pieces in Jaipur for a discerning global clientele.

Saloni Jain's commitment to social change runs deep. As Chairperson of JITO Jaipur Chapter, she has championed education, entrepreneurship, and women's empowerment, impacting over 400 girls through scholarship programs and skill-building initiatives. Through her Vinayak Jewels Foundation, she supports welfare initiatives in partnership with Akshaya Patra, organises artisan health camps, and works closely with civic leaders to drive change. Her efforts were recently honored with the 'Nari Gaurav Samman'.

Saloni's influence extends beyond organisational boundaries. She has actively engaged with political and civic leaders, including the Mayor of Jaipur, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, and the President of India, alongside several former and current leaders, to discuss and collaborate on initiatives aimed at community development and social welfare.

Now joining hands with FEF's mission to strengthen India's fast-growing yet fragmented fashion industry, Saloni Jain brings a unique blend of entrepreneurial insight and philanthropic vision to drive meaningful, lasting impact.

On her association with FEF, Ms. Saloni Jain shared, "Our group has always championed innovation--bringing together passionate designers, skilled engineers, and master craftsmen, backed by state-of-the-art technology to serve global markets. What drew me to FEF is its powerful vision to empower emerging entrepreneurs and fashion startups. It aligns perfectly with our commitment to the Make in India mission and my goal of creating opportunities for youth to realise their dreams. I admire that FEF goes beyond capital--it offers mentorship, guidance, and a strong ecosystem to help reshape and uplift the Indian fashion industry."

Ms. Jain sees a clear gap in India's rapidly growing but fragmented fashion industry, valued at over Rs125 million. Emerging talent often lacks access to capital, mentorship, and market connections," she says. FEF bridges that gap by combining creativity with business strategy, creating a platform for real growth. I'm excited to be part of this essential movement for the industry's evolution."

Talking about the businessman's association, ecstatic, Vagish Pathak, Chairman and Mr. Sanjay Nigam, Founder of Fashion Entrepreneurs, said, "Saloni Jain brings a powerful combination of creativity, entrepreneurial acumen, and a genuine commitment to social impact. As an investor, her luxury jewellery leadership and drive to foster meaningful change align

seamlessly with FEF's vision. With her support, we aim to reshape the fashion industry by offering mentorship and resources to elevate startups, helping them scale and thrive. Her involvement is set to be a catalyst in accelerating our mission to create a vibrant and sustainable ecosystem for fashion entrepreneurs."

This collaboration marks a significant step in FEF's journey to nurture and develop the next wave of fashion entrepreneurs and startups

About the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF)

Fashion Entrepreneur Fund(FEF), a groundbreaking initiative, fosters a collaborative ecosystem within the fashion industry. FEF is investing a substantial amount to empower individuals in the fashion sector, helping turn their aspirations into thriving enterprises. This pioneering venture studio aims to cultivate innovation and entrepreneurship, providing essential resources and mentorship to budding talents. By bridging gaps and offering support, FEF propels the growth and success of emerging businesses, enriching the fabric of the fashion landscape. With its robust foundation and visionary approach, FEF sets the stage for transformative change and sustainable growth in the industry.

Website- thefef.net Instagram- fashion_entrepreneur_fund

