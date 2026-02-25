Geneva [Switzerland], February 25 (ANI): At the 61st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Sambhali Trust addressed the Annual High-Level Panel Discussion on Human Rights Mainstreaming, stressing the importance of embedding human dignity, equality, and justice across governance and development processes.

Representing the organisation, Hansraj Singh stated that human rights mainstreaming should not remain a theoretical or symbolic commitment, but must function as a cross-cutting principle integrated into policies, institutions, and implementation frameworks. He emphasised that translating human rights commitments into measurable outcomes requires sustained political will, institutional alignment, and community-level engagement.

Also Read | Seedance 2.0 Release Date: Official Website, Delay Reasons and How To Get Access.

During his intervention, Singh highlighted India's efforts to institutionalise human rights through constitutional guarantees, rights-based legislation, and expansive welfare programmes. He cited initiatives such as Mission Vatsalya, POSHAN Abhiyaan, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and digital inclusion programmes as examples of measures aimed at embedding equity, access, and accountability across sectors. According to him, these programmes collectively reach hundreds of millions of citizens and contribute to strengthening inclusive governance and social justice.

Drawing from Sambhali Trust's grassroots experience in Rajasthan, Singh explained how human rights mainstreaming operates in practice. The organisation works with marginalised women and children, approaching education, shelter, livelihoods, healthcare, and access to justice through a rights-based framework that places dignity, participation, and accountability at its core. He noted that Sambhali Trust also actively engages in local boards and advisory platforms, contributing to decision-making processes at the community and local government levels to ensure that human rights principles guide governance and service delivery.

Also Read | Aina Wazir Viral Video: Little Girl’s Cricket Skills Result in Abduction and Torture For Zafran.

The intervention underscored the broader message that effective human rights mainstreaming requires collaboration between governments and civil society. By aligning policy frameworks with on-the-ground realities, organisations such as Sambhali Trust aim to bridge the gap between global commitments and local implementation, reinforcing the role of inclusive and accountable governance in advancing human rights. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)