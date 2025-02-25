BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Lumina Datamatics is proud to announce that our Managing Director and CEO, Sameer Kanodia, has been recognized as the CEO of the Year at the 23rd Edition of The Business Leader of the Year Awards. The prestigious award ceremony took place recently, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The event focused on celebrating visionary leaders who have demonstrated exceptional business expertise, innovation, and commitment to societal growth.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 25: Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sanya Malhotra - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 25.

Since its inception in 2002, The Business Leader of the Year Awards has honored outstanding business leaders who embrace change, drive transformation, and create a lasting impact on their industries and communities. The selection process for this esteemed recognition involves recommendations from a global research cell comprising international experts, followed by a thorough evaluation by a distinguished jury. Winning this award is a testament to Sameer's exemplary leadership and the collective dedication of the Lumina Datamatics team.

While acknowledging this achievement, Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director and CEO of Lumina Datamatics, said: "This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a celebration of our collective achievements at Lumina Datamatics. It reflects the unwavering commitment of our teams, the trust of our clients, and the spirit of innovation that drives us forward. I am truly honored and inspired to continue our journey toward excellence and industry leadership."

Also Read | Bad News for Mumbaikars! BEST Bus Services Disrupted As Contractual Drivers, Conductors Begin Flash Strike at Wadala Depot; Check List of Affected Routes.

The criteria for this award are deeply aligned with the values we uphold at Lumina Datamatics:

- Leadership Vision: Setting clear goals and motivating others to achieve them

-Business Growth and Performance: Driving financial success and sustainable growth

-Innovation and Adaptability: Fostering creativity and resilience in an ever-changing market

- Employee Engagement and Development: Building a culture of inclusivity, growth, and well-being

- Corporate Social Responsibility: Ensuring our work benefits the society and the environment

- Crisis Management and Resilience: Navigating challenges with confidence and strategy

- Industry Leadership and Influence: Contributing to the advancement of our sector

- Long-Term Vision Execution: Positioning ourselves for sustained success

- Personal Integrity and Ethics: Upholding transparency and ethical leadership

This award serves as an inspiration for Lumina Datamatics to continue its journey of innovation, excellence, and value creation across global publishing, eCommerce, and technology solutions. Under Sameer's leadership, Lumina Datamatics remains committed to pushing boundaries, setting new benchmarks, and contributing to the advancement of the industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)