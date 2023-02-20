London [UK]/ Udupi (Karnataka) [India], February 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Robosoft Technologies has recently appointed Samip Mutha as Executive Vice President & Country Head - UK. Samip comes with an experience spanning two decades across geographies and domains in management consulting, Digital transformation, Customer Experience, Corporate Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Investment.

Prior to joining Robosoft, he spearheaded the multi-billion dollar RPG Group's Digital and Innovation agenda as Vice President and Group Head - Digital and Innovation, building multiple industry-first platforms and winning accolades for several projects.

Also Read | The Memory Chip Industry is Going Through a Historic Decline in Demand, with Two of the … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

Welcoming Samip on board, Ravi Teja Bommireddipalli, Managing Director & CEO of Robosoft Technologies, said, "We are thrilled to have such an experienced and accomplished leader drive our ambitious growth plans in UK & Europe. Our credentials as a full-service digital experience partner will be further strengthened as Samip is a trusted & proven partner to CXOs globally in driving their digital transformation initiatives. I am confident that he will position Robosoft as a go-to partner for cutting-edge digital solutions in the UK & Europe markets and live up to our promise of Simplifying Digital, Simplifying Lives."

"There is a great opportunity to expand the tremendous equity of Robosoft Technologies in the UK & Europe markets. Our experience and expertise in crafting digital solutions for Banking & Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, eCommerce & Retail will be relevant here as enterprises seek to create a competitive edge through digital experiences. UK & Europe already has the foundation blocks required for building Digital Economy with support and vision of Government complimented by academia, infrastructure and unicorns. We are confident that we can partner in this journey to deliver positive Digital Experience to enterprises and citizens at large," added Samip.

Also Read | Shaban 2023 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabi and UAE Today, Countdown To Ramadan Set To Begin.

Robosoft Technologies worked with London & Partners - 'the business growth and destination agency for London', in setting up the UK & Europe operations. Hemin Bharucha, Director of India at London & Partners, said: "We're delighted that Robosoft has signalled its intention to grow its footprint in the UK & Europe by making a senior hire in London. London is a truly global business centre and can provide ambitious Indian companies like Robosoft with easy access to the world class talent, customers, and markets it needs to scale internationally. We're excited to continue helping Robosoft with their UK & Europe growth plans and look forward to working with Samip and his team to maximise all the great opportunities that London can offer."

In his career of nearly two decades, Samip has worked with leading Management and Technology Consulting firms like Eicher Consulting (ECS), IBM, Zensar Technologies, HCL and Nihilent Technologies in USA, South Africa, India and UK.

Based in London, Samip is a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from Pune University and completed his Masters in Industrial Engineering from Texas, USA. He has also completed the Global Leadership Development Course from Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad.

Robosoft is a full-service digital experiences company with a vision to Simplify Lives. We offer end-to-end solutions in product advisory, design, engineering, and analytics. We partner with enterprises to craft delightful, intuitive digital experiences that drive brand preference. We are a subsidiary of TechnoPro Holdings, Japan - a leading technology solutions company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

We have partnered with several prestigious brands across the globe including Discovery, ESPN, AAA, HP, McDonald's India, Paytm, NDTV, Viacom18, Disney, BSI and more. We have crafted over 2000 digital experiences and our apps have garnered over a billion downloads. Our clients are spread across diverse domains - Banking & Financial Services, E-commerce & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Pharma to name a few. Visit https://www.robosoftin.com/ to know more.

For more information, please contact:

Lakshmipathy BhatSenior Vice President, Global Marketing and Communicationslakshmipathy.bhat@robosoftin.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)