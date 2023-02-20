Riyadh, February 20: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and some other countries like Qatar, Indonesia, Malaysia will assemble for the Shaban 2023 moon sighting today. Shaban, also spelt as Shabaan and Shaaban, is the eighth month in Islamic lunar calendar. The beginning of Shaban 2023 will set the countdown to Ramadan 2023 in Saudi Arabi, UAE and other countries. Scroll down to know about Shaban 2023 date and tentative dates for Ramadan (Ramzan).

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. If the moon is sighted on 29th day of an ongoing month, the ongoing month ends and a new month begins from the next day. However, the ongoing month completes 30 days if the moon remains invisible on 29th day. In this case, a new month begins when the ongoing month completes 30 days. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Shaban 2023 Date:

Today (February 20) is 29th of Rajab month in Saudi Arabia, UAE and some other countries. Moon-sighting committees in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries will meet this evening for the Shaban 2023 moon sighting. If the moon is sighted, Rajab month will end and Shaban shall begin from February 21. In case the moon is not sighted, Rajab will complete 30 days on February 21. Subsequently, Shaban shall commence from February 22. List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

Ramadan 2023 Date:

Based on the beginning of Shaban month, the tentative dates for Ramadan 2023 would be decided. As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan in Saudi Arabia and UAE is likely to begin from March 23 this year.

