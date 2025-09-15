New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Samsung Electronics is carrying out a management review of its visual display (VD) division in response to the rapid rise of Chinese TV makers such as TCL and Hisense, according to a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

Mentioning the industry sources, the report stated that the VD (Visual Display) division recently began an internal management review under the direction of Samsung Global Research. The team is expected to assess the current status of each division and propose solutions for improvement.

Samsung has retained the top spot in global TV sales revenue for 19 consecutive years, holding a 30 percent share in the first quarter of 2025.

However, in terms of shipments, its market share stood at 19.2 per cent with the gap narrowing against TCL at 13.7 per cent and Hisense at 11.9 percent. LG Electronics ranked fourth with 10.7 per cent.

The overall TV market is shrinking as more consumers opt to use their personal mobile devices to watch videos, while demand is shifting toward smaller, low-priced TVs.

VD division head Yong Seok-woo highlighted the trend at the IFA trade show in Berlin on September 4th, 2025, saying, "Chinese brands are seeing remarkable growth in markets under USD 1,500."

In response, Samsung plans to enhance user satisfaction and connectivity by integrating conversational AI into its TVs through Vision AI.

Industry experts forecast that Samsung could soon lose its position at the top by shipment volume.

At the "Display Strategy Seminar" held on September 5th, Lee Choong-hoon, CEO of market research firm UBI Research, said, "Samsung's TV shipments fell from 50 million units in 2020 to the mid-30 million range in 2024. Hisense is projected to overtake Samsung next year, and TCL could surpass it by 2028." (ANI)

