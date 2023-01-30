Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, part of Marriott International has appointed Sanjay Gupta as their new General Manager. A seasoned and versatile hospitality professional with a career spanning over two decades, Sanjay has worked with brands such as Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Grand Hyatt and Oberoi Hotels and Resorts. Over the years, he has honed his skills in managing a diverse team of people and has championed operational excellence.

His journey with Marriott International began in 2011 as the pre-opening General Manager of the 100th Le Meridien in Coimbatore followed by Le Meridien Jaipur and most recently he was the General Manager of Le Meridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR.

He has also been the recipient of some very prestigious awards within the organisation such as the Spirit To Serve Associates Marriott 'Take Care' award Asia Pacific Except China (APEC) for the year 2022 and the General Manager of year 2022 from Business World Hotelier as a National winner. Furthermore, he is the third Indian hotelier to be awarded an Honorary Diploma by the Les Clefs d'Or Paris, France.

Through his profound knowledge and dedication to championing the ethos of travel and hospitality, he will be at the helm of day-to-day operations in his new role, ensuring personalized, high-quality service to all guests.

Sanjay is a graduate from IHM Kolkata and is an alumni of St. Xavier's College, Kolkata. He has also completed his Executive Development Program from IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Delhi.

An avid hiker, Sanjay's idea of unwinding is through cooking and spending quality time with his family and friends.

