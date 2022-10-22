New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI/PNN): Santosh Kumar, CEO and co-founder of 21K School, a start-up providing multi-curriculum online schooling to students in 74 countries, was honoured with the Global Leader of the year 2022 award by the Economic Times.

21K School, founded by Santosh Kumar, Yeshwanth raj, Dinesh Kumar, and Joshi Kumar, imparts online schooling lessons to students from more than 74 countries worldwide. The Global Leaders Award 2022 is an initiative to boost global Indian leaders and accord appreciation for their global contribution.

"We have a clear vision of Getting Quality Education to the remotest part of the world at an affordable price, "said Santosh Kumar, co-founder of 21K school. "We have 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) to achieve for the coming decades. I feel Education is the foundation to achieve all these SDGs as per target, so we are passionate about solving this. Access to quality education has been a challenge even for developed countries. With 21K Schools, we are trying to solve this one at a time. We are providing schooling to children from Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Somalia, to name a few countries where we ensure schooling to all at all times".

According to Kumar, India has been an exporter of Software engineers for the last two decades to the world. But soon, this is going to change to exporting skilled teachers to the world in the future.

"Getting quality teachers is one of the most critical challenges, even for countries like the USA, considering income inequality. The 21K School is poised to disrupt and solve this on a large scale. In line with the vision of our Prime Minister, we will regain the glory of Nalanda and Takshashila to educate the world. India will become a beacon of Higher Education under Virtual/Online Schooling," said Kumar.

"90 per cent of the jobs in India won't survive after a decade. To overcome this pressing issue, students need to be trained and skilled in the latest tech and job skills such as computational thinking, AI, Leadership, innovation, and creativity," added Kumar.

