Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 31: Sapna Book House, a leading name in the literary landscape, joyfully commemorates its 57th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its illustrious journey. Established in 1967, Sapna Book House has evolved into a cultural institution, redefining the concept of a bookstore and transforming into a haven for diverse interests under one roof. For over five decades, with 21+ stores, they have metamorphosed into a comprehensive hub, offering a diverse range of products. From books to stationery, gifts, art & craft supplies, multimedia, toys & sports, food & chocolates, and regional books, they've become the go-to destination for quality and variety. Their commitment extends beyond literature, fostering a passion for reading and catering to the diverse interests of people! Key Highlights of Sapna's 57th-Year Anniversary Celebrations: Extended Anniversary Sale: The anniversary sale kicks off on Friday, the 26th of January 2024, and continues until Sunday, the 11th of February 2024. This 17-day celebration features a variety of extensive offers, including:

* Upto 55% off on English Books

* Great deals on Stationery

* Upto 25% off on Gifts

* Upto 20% off on Toys

* 10% to 50% off on Regional Books

Sapna also launches two new exciting ventures: Readzo - The Great Mystery Book Box Sale:

Sapna introduces Readzo, a mystery book box sale comprising six books hand-picked by experts. Customers can avail an anniversary special discount of 65%, reducing the box cost to Rs. 857/- from Rs. 2494. Launch of Sapna Sparkz:

Sapna unveils Sapna Sparkz at its Koramangala store--a creative eco-space for all ages. This vibrant community hosts engaging workshops, making weekends extra special. Sapna Sparkz aims to create an environment where learning meets laughter, and every experience becomes an adventure. As Sapna Book House continues its legacy of promoting a culture of reading and exploration, the 57th anniversary celebrations promise to offer customers unparalleled deals, exciting surprises, and a renewed commitment to providing a unique and enriching shopping experience. Join Sapna Book House in celebrating 57 years of literary excellence and the promise of many more years of serving as a cultural hub for book enthusiasts and beyond. Visit any of their 21+ stores to explore the diverse world of books and products, or shop online at SapnaOnline.com for a convenient and delightful experience.

