New Delhi [India], February 24: Saraswati Properties has emerged as a leading force in the Indian real estate sector, establishing a nationwide presence through its 11 offices, extending operations beyond Delhi-NCR. Founded in 1982, the company has built a strong reputation as a high-end developer of residential and commercial properties. What began as a local real estate business has now transformed into a national brand, serving customers in Ayodhya, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Mumbai. Saraswati Properties has established itself as the preferred real estate provider, successfully executing transactions worth over Rs100,000 crore.

Under the leadership of three generations, Satpal Sharma founded the firm, followed by Amardeep Sharma as the second-generation leader, and now Swarn Sharma serves as the third-generation owner. This family-owned organization has remained customer-centric, creating a marketplace where buyers, sellers, and investors can easily transact. The company offers buying, selling, and renting services for residential builder floors, independent houses, and residential plots, along with commercial properties such as offices and retail shops. With a mission to transform the real estate industry, Saraswati Properties delivers transparent services, professional expertise, and excellent investment returns.

The company has built a strong presence in Delhi-NCR, particularly in Rohini and Pitampura, contributing to the area's urban development. Expanding into Ayodhya, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Mumbai reflects Saraswati Properties' ambitious growth strategy. By integrating modern infrastructure, innovative investment opportunities, and digital platforms, the company enhances real estate transactions for its customers. This expansion into key metro and tier-2 cities is expected to boost market performance and attract investors looking for secure, high-value properties.

Saraswati Properties serves as the exclusive sales and marketing partner for Migsun Rohini Central, Noble Arya, and NeoLiv Royal Green Realty. These projects offer diverse investment opportunities, including luxury apartments, commercial spaces, and high-end residential developments. Through its sales expertise, Saraswati Properties ensures that buyers can access premium real estate investments across Delhi-NCR and other regions.

With a well-planned market expansion strategy, Saraswati Properties continues to reinforce its status as a top real estate brand in India. By combining high-value property investments, strategic partnerships, and customer-driven initiatives, the company is shaping the future of the real estate industry. Saraswati Properties remains committed to quality, innovation, and reliability, ensuring its position as a leading property choice for investors across India.

