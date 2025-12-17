VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 17: Sarvejana Health Care Foundation is a Hyderabad-based non-profit organisation dedicated to reducing road crashes and promoting responsible mobility. Built on a mission to save lives on Indian roads, the foundation follows a data-driven, community-focused approach to address behavioural and infrastructural causes of accidents.

Our Mission

To create safer roads through awareness, engineering solutions, stakeholder engagement, and active citizen participation.

Key Focus Areas

1. Road Safety Awareness & Behaviour Change

Sarvejana conducts large-scale awareness programs, school and college outreach, quizzes, flash mobs, and community campaigns promoting helmets, seatbelts, avoiding distracted driving, and following traffic rules.

2. Engineering-Based Safety Improvements

The foundation with the support of Police and Municipal authoroties identifies high-risk crash locations, conduct audits and implements low-cost engineering solutions such as traffic signage, lane markings, pedestrian improvements, and streamlined junction designs.

3. Community & Institutional Partnerships

Sarvejana collaborates with schools, colleges, corporates, government bodies, and traffic police. The organisation recently showcased its vision through a large public event with over 800 participants.

4. Government Collaboration

Sarvejana's Road Safety Championship has received official endorsement from the Government of Telangana.

Circulars encouraging schools and colleges to participate were issued by:

* Director of School Education

* Department of Technical and Collegiate Education

Key Achievements

* Collaboration with Department of School Education for a statewide Road Safety Championship.

* Implemented low-cost safety interventions at crash-prone locations, achieving a 67% reduction in accidents.

* Signed 15 MoUs with major institutions including Institute of Engineers (India), Engineering Staff College of India, JNTUH, IIIT Basara, Mahatma Gandhi University Nalgonda and others.

* Conducted Road Safety Championship with 1117 schools and 3.8 lakh students.

* Launched the "STOP ROAD ACCIDENT" Quiz App with 15,000+ participants.

* Recognised 15 top-performing schools and several volunteers/app users.

* Published Vegavilapam, a unique collection of road safety poems by renowned poets.

* Collaborated with hotels and restaurants through table-top sheets and standees.

Current Initiatives

* Safety audits and interventions at major hotspots.

* Monthly awareness drives, flash mobs, guerrilla activities with smashed vehicles and Yama Dharma Raju activations.

* Partnerships with government departments, engineering colleges, degree colleges, and schools.

* Installation of large helmet sculptures at key public locations for high-visibility awareness.

* Road Safety Sticker Campaign for bikes, cars, and elevators.

* Film on Road Safety Awareness

A Growing National Movement

Encouraged by public support, Sarvejana is preparing to scale its work into a Pan-India Road Safety Movement.

Join the Movement

* Citizens, volunteers, schools, colleges, and corporates across India are invited to join Sarvejana's mission.

* Schools nationwide can participate in the Road Safety Championship--regardless of location.

* Subscribe to Sarvejana's newsletter for updates and upcoming activities.

To participate in the Road Safety Championship or subscribe to our newsletter, please write to us at info@sarvejanafoundation.com

Visit our website: https://www.sarvejanafoundation.org or https://www.sarvejanafoundation.com

"Our initiatives support Sustainable Development Goals (SGD - 3.6), promoting safer roads and saving lives"

Contact: Office - +91 9709799799

Mr. Anil, Program Manager - +91 81849 05152

Dr. Siddardha, Road Safety Program Manager - +91 9985322502

