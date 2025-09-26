PNN

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], September 26: Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. (SFL), a Jammu & Kashmir-based farm-to-fork food company, plans to increase its Farmer Facilitation Centres (FFCs) from current 14 to 50 in the near-term. Through this expansion, the company aims to support its mill operations and secure a steady supply of produce for its new line of value-added products.

Sarveshwar operates the largest Rice Mill in the state.

Sarveshwar Foods has a legacy of more than 130 years. Nestled in the fertile soils of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), one of the least contaminated regions of India, the company has built an enduring legacy as a leading supplier of premium basmati rice and organic staples. It is a trusted name in the agricultural ecosystem, directly engaging farmers, empowering rural communities, and supplying organic products, carrying the essence of the Himalayas to households across India and the world.

Building on Nature's Strengths

Sarveshwar Foods boasts its vast farmland in J&K and a few other states of north India, which it owns or has contracted for over the years. J&K's unique geography provides Sarveshwar with a distinct edge. The region's soil fertility, pristine environment, and limited exposure to chemical contamination make it ideal for cultivating high-quality rice, saffron, walnuts, and other speciality crops. Sarveshwar has leveraged these natural advantages to secure the first Geographical Indication (GI) tag for J&K Basmati, reinforcing its commitment to authenticity and quality.

Direct Connect with FarmersSarveshwar's growth story is deeply rooted in its farmer-first approach. The company directly engages with over 17,000 farmers across J&K, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, covering more than 30,000 acres of certified organic farmland. It has gained farmers' trust by initiating several measures.

Through its FFCs, Sarveshwar provides farmers with certified seeds, technical know-how, agri-inputs, and assured buyback, creating a transparent ecosystem.

What sets Sarveshwar apart is the trust it has built with farming families across generations. This relationship, nurtured over a century, has created a community where farmers see Sarveshwar not just as a buyer but as a long-term partner. Under the leadership of Rohit Gupta, who has been guiding the company for the past four years, this direct farmer connect is being scaled further, with plans to expand from 14 to over 50 FFCs in the near term.

"We want to extend our reach through these FFCs. We buy from farmers at the best price. They are also advised on planting activities. Which crop to cultivate and which to avoid, so that they get better monetary benefits," Gupta said.

In Step with National PrioritiesSarveshwar's farmer-centric initiatives align closely with the government's agricultural vision. The company is an active participant in the Holistic Agricultural Development Program (HADP) of J&K, designed to modernise farming practices and enhance rural livelihoods.

It also collaborates with state agriculture departments in Jammu and Himachal Pradesh for organic farming projects, bringing scientific techniques and sustainable methods to the grassroots.

The company's contract farming model, spanning more than 48,000 acres across five states, ensures control over seed quality and crop cycles while boosting farmer income and productivity.

This not only benefits the farming community but also contributes to India's ambition of scaling agri-exports and promoting organic produce globally. European Union, US, and certain countries in Asia prefer agri-produce with little or no pesticide contamination. Sarveshwar is a better place to exploit this opportunity.

Empowering Communities Beyond Agriculture

Sarveshwar's impact extends well beyond fields and factories. Through the Sarveshwar Foundation, the company runs comprehensive programs in farmer welfare, financial literacy, and organic farming awareness. Over 1,000 farmers in Jammu and Kashmir have received free distribution of certified paddy seeds, while border villages benefit from livelihood initiatives and community development drives.

CSR efforts also span women empowerment programs, healthcare camps for rural families, youth training, and environmental stewardship through annual plantation drives. The Foundation has supported self-help groups for women and provided support to families of soldiers, further embedding the company's role as a responsible corporate citizen.

Looking Ahead

As Sarveshwar Foods continues to expand its farmer network and strengthen its facilitation infrastructure, the company is poised to play an even larger role in India's agricultural transformation. Its focus on sustainability, organic farming, and direct farmer engagement positions it as a model enterprise that combines business growth with community empowerment.

